How to quickly earn rewards in Road to Battlefield 6

This weekend, players can quickly earn rewards in Road to Battlefield 6 thanks to a bonus XP event. Available in Battlefield 2042, this battle pass offers various rewards from all the popular eras of this franchise. Awarded completely for free, and comprising multiple rewards per tier, this event pass commemorates the success of Battlefield 6 Open Beta and celebrates the game's upcoming official release in October 2025.

This article will go over the best way to utilize the bonus XP weekend event and acquire all rewards in Road to Battlefield 6.

Obtain rewards in Road to Battlefield 6 three times faster

After the success of BF6 Open Beta, EA introduced the Road to Battlefield 6 free pass in the latest BF2042 update, as a way to celebrate one last hurrah in the previous BF title. This, combined with the existence of a sale on Steam at the time, made players jump back into Battlefield 2042 and grind for all the rewards.

All game modes award 3x XP this weekend (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

As we reach the home stretch of this event's weekly challenges, a 3x XP event has presented a stellar opportunity. Once you boot up the game and head to the Play tab, every single game mode will have a +200% XP tag beside it. This gives you the freedom to choose your preferred format and grind for the last few levels of rewards in Road to Battlefield 6.

Complete weekly challenges

The best way to efficiently farm XP while playing BF2042 this weekend is to go through the weekly challenges in the Free Pass tab. After making yourself familiar with the challenges and completing them in-game, you will acquire XP for playing matches as well as clearing weekly missions.

Weekly missions in Road to Battlefield 6 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Since weekly challenges do not expire, you can start from Week 1 and make your way to Week 6, which is the current ongoing mission list. This will significantly improve your progression and help you acquire all the rewards in Road to Battlefield 6 before we step into a new era of the franchise.

Here are some of the weekly challenges for Road to Battlefield 6:

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

