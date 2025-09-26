How to quickly earn rewards in Road to Battlefield 6

This weekend, players can quickly earn rewards in Road to Battlefield 6 thanks to a bonus XP event. Available in Battlefield 2042, this battle pass offers various rewards from all the popular eras of this franchise. Awarded completely for free, and comprising multiple rewards per tier, this event pass commemorates the success of Battlefield 6 Open Beta and celebrates the game's upcoming official release in October 2025.
This article will go over the best way to utilize the bonus XP weekend event and acquire all rewards in Road to Battlefield 6.
Obtain rewards in Road to Battlefield 6 three times faster
After the success of BF6 Open Beta, EA introduced the Road to Battlefield 6 free pass in the latest BF2042 update, as a way to celebrate one last hurrah in the previous BF title. This, combined with the existence of a sale on Steam at the time, made players jump back into Battlefield 2042 and grind for all the rewards.
As we reach the home stretch of this event's weekly challenges, a 3x XP event has presented a stellar opportunity. Once you boot up the game and head to the Play tab, every single game mode will have a +200% XP tag beside it. This gives you the freedom to choose your preferred format and grind for the last few levels of rewards in Road to Battlefield 6.
Complete weekly challenges
The best way to efficiently farm XP while playing BF2042 this weekend is to go through the weekly challenges in the Free Pass tab. After making yourself familiar with the challenges and completing them in-game, you will acquire XP for playing matches as well as clearing weekly missions.
Since weekly challenges do not expire, you can start from Week 1 and make your way to Week 6, which is the current ongoing mission list. This will significantly improve your progression and help you acquire all the rewards in Road to Battlefield 6 before we step into a new era of the franchise.
Here are some of the weekly challenges for Road to Battlefield 6:
