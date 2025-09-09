Road to Battlefield 6 week 4 event: All missions explained

The fourth week of Road to Battlefield 6 free pass is here with new challenges. As we head closer towards the game's release, numerous rewards earned from this free BF2042 event will be playable on October 10, 2025, in EA's upcoming title. After a slight hiccup with the week 3 challenge reward points, a quick fix from EA ensured the values were reverted. This week's challenges offer more points for each tier, making it a good week to grind for faster progression.
In this article, we will go over all of the week 4 challenges for the Road to Battlefield 6 free battlepass.
Road to Battlefield 6 week 4: All missions
Featuring a total of seven weeks' worth of challenges, the Road to Battlefield 6 pass, released with the BF2042 update 9.2, will run from August 18 to October 7, 2025. During this time, 60 free tiers and multiple rewards per tier can be obtained. Let’s take a closer look at the challenges featured in week 4 of this event.
Here are all the Tier 1 missions for week 4:
- Acquire one roadkill.
- Throw a total of three smoke grenades.
- Earn a total of three Intel Ribbons.
Here is a list of all the Tier 2 missions:
- Spot a total of 30 enemies with SOFLAM.
- Get 15 kills with weapons from the Battlefield 3 or Bad Company 2 Era.
- Disrupt a total of 10 enemies with EMP or Concussion grenades.
Here are the Tier 3 missions:
- Get 15 kills with Shotguns.
- Inflict a total of 500 damage with C5.
- Use the Defibrillator to get 20 Kills or Revives.
Also read: Is BF2042 good right now? (September 2025)
Similar to the previous weekly challenges, Tier 2 in Road to Battlefield 6 week 4 unlocks after you complete two Tier 1 missions. And to access Tier 3, complete a total of four missions from Tiers 1 and 2 combined.
Alongside the nine regular challenges, you may also complete a weekly bonus mission, which becomes available after completing five of the nine week 4 challenges. The bonus weekly mission expires that very week, so if you intend to level up your free battlepass quickly, do not skimp out on the bonus mission.
