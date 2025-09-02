Road to Battlefield 6 week 3 event: All missions explained

By Sankalpa Das
Published Sep 02, 2025 08:38 GMT
Road to Battlefield 6 key art.
Road to Battlefield 6 is here with a third set of weekly challenges (Image via EA)

Week 3 of the Road to Battlefield 6 Free Battlepass is here. This week’s challenges differ slightly from those in weeks 1 and 2, as the total number of attainable points is lower. Nevertheless, these missions still offer several rewards, including items that players will be able to use once Battlefield 6 drops.

This article sheds light on the Road to Battlefield 6 week 3 event and all its missions.

Road to Battlefield 6 week 3: All missions

Throughout Road to Battlefield 6 week 3, players can complete nine individual missions over a span of seven weeks to progress through the Battle Pass. Let’s take a closer look at the challenges featured in week 3.

Taking a look at week 3 of Road to BF6 battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)
Here are all the Tier 1 missions for week 3:

  • Earn a total of 3 Logistic Ribbons.
  • Deal 100 damage to vehicles with shoulder-launched missiles.
  • Get five kills and assist with vehicles.

Here is a list of all the Tier 2 missions:

  • Travel a total of 5KM in an Air Vehicle.
  • Repair a grand total of 500 vehicle health.
  • Perform three Objective Airdrops.

Here are the Tier 3 missions:

  • Destroy a total of four vehicles.
  • Get 10 kills from a distance of 100m or more.
  • Acquire two multikills with Explosives.
Note that Tier 2 in week 3 unlocks after players complete two Tier 1 missions. To access Tier 3, players must complete a total of four missions from Tiers 1 and 2. In addition to the standard nine missions, a weekly bonus mission becomes available after completing five week 3 challenges. This bonus mission will expire in a week.

Before Battlefield 6 releases on October 10, 2025, players can continue grinding the Road to Battlefield 6 Battle Pass to earn a wide array of cosmetics for the upcoming game. These rewards include iconic items from various eras of the franchise, such as Bad Company 2, BF3, BF4, BF1, BF5, and BF2042.

bell-icon Manage notifications