Road to Battlefield 6 week 3 event: All missions explained

Week 3 of the Road to Battlefield 6 Free Battlepass is here. This week’s challenges differ slightly from those in weeks 1 and 2, as the total number of attainable points is lower. Nevertheless, these missions still offer several rewards, including items that players will be able to use once Battlefield 6 drops.

This article sheds light on the Road to Battlefield 6 week 3 event and all its missions.

Road to Battlefield 6 week 3: All missions

Throughout Road to Battlefield 6 week 3, players can complete nine individual missions over a span of seven weeks to progress through the Battle Pass. Let’s take a closer look at the challenges featured in week 3.

Taking a look at week 3 of Road to BF6 battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Here are all the Tier 1 missions for week 3:

Earn a total of 3 Logistic Ribbons.

Deal 100 damage to vehicles with shoulder-launched missiles.

Get five kills and assist with vehicles.

Here is a list of all the Tier 2 missions:

Travel a total of 5KM in an Air Vehicle.

Repair a grand total of 500 vehicle health.

Perform three Objective Airdrops.

Here are the Tier 3 missions:

Destroy a total of four vehicles.

Get 10 kills from a distance of 100m or more.

Acquire two multikills with Explosives.

Also read: Is BF2042 good right now? (September 2025)

Note that Tier 2 in week 3 unlocks after players complete two Tier 1 missions. To access Tier 3, players must complete a total of four missions from Tiers 1 and 2. In addition to the standard nine missions, a weekly bonus mission becomes available after completing five week 3 challenges. This bonus mission will expire in a week.

Before Battlefield 6 releases on October 10, 2025, players can continue grinding the Road to Battlefield 6 Battle Pass to earn a wide array of cosmetics for the upcoming game. These rewards include iconic items from various eras of the franchise, such as Bad Company 2, BF3, BF4, BF1, BF5, and BF2042.

