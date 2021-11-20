Battlefield community makes a list of everything missing in Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 has had a terrible beginning since its release. The steam page for the game, which was touted as the 'next generation of all-out war', has been flooded with thousands of reviews that have kept Battlefield 2042's user reviews as 'Mostly Negative'.

General reviews had lauded the game for several reasons, including mechanics and the new addition of the Hazard zone. The consensus amongst the Steam reviews has been that DICE has taken off many aspects from the traditional Battlefield. The comment marked as "Most Helpful" on Steam is an exhaustive list of things that the current Battlefield is missing.

Made the game to sell, not play: Complains Battlefield 2042 community

The reviewers have pointed out that the developers have made this by only selling it on their minds. Mr. Nobody reviewing on Steam, points out that 'they decided to throw in as many vehicles as possible without thinking of balancing them,' as a selling point.

The most common point of contention has been the removal of VoIP, scoreboards, clans, and all chat - anything that the community interacted with together. The replacement of the traditional class structure of Battlefield with the new character roster of specialists in Battlefield 2042.

Even during open beta, the Battlefield fans were against this move. There were concerns that these specialists were part of a move to monetize. DICE, in a blog post, confirmed that the specialists were there to stay.

A recent Reddit post by Jellyswim shows an exhaustive list dealing with features that are controversially absent from Battlefield 2042 from the previous games. Below is a list of a couple of the biggest core features that are missing:

Absence of a standard browser

No story/campaign mode

Absence of persistent lobbies

No class system

No global leaderboards

No spectator mode

No permanent community server

The list progresses to mention further omissions from Infantry gameplay, vehicles, scoring system, squad and teamwork, maps, audio, and UI. Battlefield 2042 even removed swimming underwater from the game. The whole Battlefield community seems to have been riled up by these issues. The complete lack of communication between the developers and the players.

The previous Reddit post has given rise to a Community Feedback Survey that highlights the general points against the game. The post also provides a summary dashboard of the reviews collected. Based on this, the top 5 features that need dire attention are:

Hit Registration

Map Design

Weapon Bloom

Character/Loadout UI Complexity

Vehicle Health/Damage Balance

It is sad to see the latest installment of the popular franchise in this dire strait. It remains to be seen how fast the developers will communicate and implement the necessary changes before the game becomes completely unsalvagable.

