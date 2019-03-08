Battlefield V Battle Royale mode 'Firestorm' leaked

Firestorm has been leaked ahead of release.

Battlefield V's long-awaited Battle Royale mode 'Firestorm' releases later this month. However, it has already been leaked online in what looks to be a video of the tutorial section of the Firestorm game mode.

Before we take a look at the leaked video, let's list up everything we know about Firestorm so far. The game mode will feature only 64 players which is a concern when other games like Fortnite, COD's Blackout and PUBG can manage 100 players.

Although Apex Legends has shown us you don't need 100 players to make a successful battle royale game, Firestorm is more likely to compete against PUBG and Blackout, with Apex Legends being different enough to stand out.

Firestorm will also come with 3 modes - solo, duos and squads. There will not be the revive mechanic that is a part of Apex Legends but Battlefield's trademark destruction be a part of Firestorm.

Players will drop down into the map in parachutes before the traditional scramble for ammo and weapons begins. Weapons come in three rarities - common, rare and epic. The game mode also contains vehicles.

Now let's take a look at the leaked video:

The video explains things like how vehicles work as well as the importance of higher level weapons. Firestorm brings another interesting change. While knocked out and being revived by teammates, players can use a sidearm to defend themselves.

Firestorm does look really interesting but the problem that the game faces is the stiff competition in the Battle Royale market. Fortnite, the king of BR at the moment, will not be as direct competition to Firestorm as others like PUBG, Blackout and Apex will be which are more military-based shooters.

Another big problem Firestorm faces is that it's not free to play. Apex legends released as a free to play game and it has already crossed 50 million unique users. BFV sold 7 million units and it's hard to see anyone picking up the game only to play Firestorm.