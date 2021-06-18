Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) new Privacy Policy effective from June 17th: All you need to know

The Privacy Policy for Battlegrounds Mobile India is effective from June 17th.

The upcoming title from Krafton Inc. will mark the return of PUBG Mobile to the country. The craze for Battlegrounds Mobile India has risen exponentially since being announced on May 6th.

Gamers have been eager about the game's official release date. Several leaks from popular PUBG Mobile influencers indicated that it would come out on June 18th.

They were also concerned regarding the Privacy Policy of the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Privacy Policy effective from the early access version

Krafton rolled out an Early Access beta program for select gamers and popular PUBG Mobile influencers on June 17th. Fans gained an insight into the gameplay of Battlegrounds Mobile India following live streams from Aadii "Dynamo" Sawant and Ronodeep "Rawknee" Dasgupta.

Finally after 9 months and 15 days BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is here ✌🏻 iPhone walo ko halka sa aur wait baki log keep practicing 💪🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) June 17, 2021

Gamers must accept the Privacy Policy for Battlegrounds Mobile India before starting with the game. It was recently revealed that the Privacy Policy Statement states that it will be effective from June 17th.

The Government of India banned PUBG Mobile in September 2020 following security issues. It was also reported that the Privacy Policy of PUBG Mobile violated several policies of the government.

Krafton has addressed these issues and assured gamers that Battlegrounds Mobile India is developed following government security and privacy policies. Fans can only play the game by accepting the privacy policies.

The Privacy Policy gives a fair idea regarding the developer and the information they collect from gamers.

Privacy Policy of BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Privacy Policy of BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Gamers were curious to know what changes BGMI would feature to make it different from PUBG Mobile's global version. Millions of fans queued up in Dynamo's stream to gain insight into the game.

It was revealed that there is hardly any difference between the two games. Battlegrounds Mobile India is basically PUBG Mobile exclusively for Indian gamers. The gameplay and settings remain the same, so gamers won't have to adjust to any new kind of layout. Guns, ammunition, and vehicles remain the same as well.

Players were doubtful whether Battlegrounds Mobile India would pack the same set of maps as PUBG Mobile. Dynamo confirmed that BGMI features maps similar to PUBG Mobile, including arcade modes.

Popular PUBG Mobile influencers have leaked several pieces of information regarding the official release date. All of which indicated June 18th as the date chosen for the release.

This date is already here, and gamers are patiently waiting for the official release of the game. It is to be seen whether they get hold of the game or wait a little longer to experience Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Edited by Ravi Iyer