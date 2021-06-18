Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access inaccessible to some users as BGMI APK shows installation error

The Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access on the Google Play Store was accessible to many players who joined the beta testing program. It began early in the morning and was closed within a few hours, as the maximum limit of users was reached.

After the servers closed down, players could still download the APK and OBB files individually from third-party websites, but the APK file showed an error upon installing.

Early Access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India inaccessible to some users

Players who tried to join the beta testing program on BGMI's beta testing website after the servers were closed saw this message:

"Thanks for your interest in becoming a tester for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app. However, at this time, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app's testing program has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it and isn't accepting any more testers."

Players who downloaded and installed the APK and OBB files separately saw this message upon running the game:

"The maximum number of registrations has been reached. To ensure a great experience for every player, we have temporarily disabled registration for new accounts. Please check official news for when registrations will be reopened. Thank you for your understanding."

It signifies that players cannot access the beta testing version until Battlegrounds Mobile India opens the server again.

Early Access slots are available right now

Fortunately, today, around 12:30 PM, BGMI opened the beta testing servers again. Players can sign up to be beta testers for a limited time.

They can click here to join the official beta tester for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

After joining the beta tester program, players can complete the installation procedure on the Play Store and play Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices.

