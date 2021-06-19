Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI

The wait for PUBG Mobile fans in India seems to be over now as Battlegrounds Mobile India has launched Early Access for everyone.

As previously stated by several major PUBG Mobile influencers, the developers have provided players with the option of transferring their older data from the global version.

However, several users are facing difficulties while migrating the data from their old accounts, which this article discusses.

Step-by-step guide to transfer PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India

Players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: They can run BGMI and log in using one of the available options:

Twitter Facebook Play Games

Create a new character

Step 2: Users must create a new character after logging in. A dialog box will pop up, asking them to confirm if they reside in India or not.

Confirmation of being an Indian

Step 3: Users need to click on the “Yes” button. After that, a message will request their consent regarding data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Click on “Yes, please continue”

Step 4: Then, a dialog box appears again, stating all the necessary information and further details regarding the data transfer. Once gamers read that, they need to click on “Yes.”

Click on “Yes”

Step 5: A new message will appear asking players to select the social media network (Facebook or Twitter) earlier linked to their PUBG Mobile accounts.

Choose the platform Click on “Yes” to complete the data migration

Step 6: Upon logging in, a final prompt will ask them to confirm the process. Players can click on “Yes,” and all their data would migrate to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: Players who have skipped the data transfer step after logging in can still migrate their data. They need to open the game and go to Settings > Basic > Data Transfer.

As per Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official declaration, the last date for data transfer is December 31st, 2021. Hence, users have an ample amount of time to complete the procedure.

Edited by Ravi Iyer