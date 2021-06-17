Battlegrounds Mobile India launched on Play Store: APK download link, free rewards, and more details

The much-awaited mobile battle royale title, Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka BGMI, is here. However, it has not made any official announcement regarding its launch because it is not yet available to the general public.

BGMI has just launched its Early Access APK version on Google Play Store, which only Beta testers can avail. Fortunately, anyone can apply to be a beta tester and have early access to the game.

This article shares a detailed guide on how players can join the beta testing stage of Battlegrounds Mobile India and install the official APK file on their device.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android devices:

Step 1: Users have to join the testing program for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Click here to join the testing program: Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access)

Sign up as a tester

Step 2: Once they have become a tester, they should tap the "download" button on the Google Play Store.

Step 3: Then, they will be redirected to the game's page on the Google Play Store.

Step 4: Tap the "Install" button. The game will automatically download and install.

The size of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store is 721 MB. Therefore, users must ensure that they have sufficient storage space available on their devices before going ahead with the download.

Step 5: After the installation is complete, open the game. Players will have the option to select the preferred resource pack from HD and Low-spec.

Step 6: Once the download is complete, users can log in and enjoy playing the game.

Pre-Registration rewards

After the official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India in the Play Store, players who pre-registered for the game will receive unique rewards:

Reckon Mask

Reckon outfit

300 AG

Title - Celebration Expert (Time Limited)

