Battlegrounds Mobile India vs Free Fire: Which is better for low-end smartphones

Battleground Mobile India and Free Fire will be among the most contested BR games in the Indian market.

Free Fire was the most downloaded BR game of 2020 and offers lots of events, modes, and unique features like pets that aid in battle. The title is incredibly popular in India, given its massive user base.

Battleground Mobile India is set to be launched as a regional variant of PUBG Mobile. Developed by Krafton Inc, this BR game is hoping to fill the void left by PUBG Mobile after it was banned by the government of India last year.

However, both games are suitable for players with low-end devices. This article dives into the differences between the two titles.

The crucial differences between Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire

#1 Size

Image via WallpaperAccess

In terms of size, Free Fire is slightly ahead of Battleground Mobile India. The game size is approximately 700MB which varies given the device. After downloading extra maps and modes, the total size can go up to 1.2 GB.

Battleground Mobile India is expected to come with the LightWeight Installation Function. This reduces the game size to 600-700MB on the initial download. After that, players can download the remaining resource pack based on their preference which can take up to 4GB of storage space.

#2 RAM requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India VS Free Fire

The RAM and other requirements for both games listed on the Google Play Store are the same. For Free Fire, players need 2GB of RAM and Android version 4.1 and up.

Battleground Mobile India has the following requirements:

Requires a stable internet connection.

Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM.

#3 Compatibility

Battlegrounds Mobile India VS Free Fire compatibility

In the compatibility segment, both games will be compatible with most low-end devices. Free Fire is considered one of the best Battle Royale games for low-end devices. Battleground Mobile India is yet to be launched but is expected to run smoothly on low-end smartphones.

#4 Graphics

Battlegrounds Mobile India VS Free Fire graphics

In the graphics section, different players have different opinions. Free Fire offers decent quality smooth graphics which run without any significant lag in low-end devices.

Battleground Mobile India is expected to offer the same graphics as available in the global version of the game. Players can play the game in 4K graphics, while many smartphones provide the game to be played in 90 FPS.

Final verdict

It comes down to the player's personal preference. Free Fire has smaller maps and modes that offer fast-paced matches with 50 players, whereas Battleground Mobile India will inherit the same maps as available in other versions of PUBG Mobile.

Free Fire is more suitable for low-end devices, while Battleground Mobile India offers battle royale with better graphics and bigger maps to explore.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another regarding their system requirements for low-end devices.

