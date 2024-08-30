Bayer 04 Leverkusen EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

As anticipation builds around the launch of EA FC 25, fans are seeking the leaked player ratings of Bayer 04 Leverkusen following a stellar season from the German side. Die Schwarzroten's side won their first-ever major trophy since 1993, ending Bayern Munich’s 11-season-long reign over the Bundesliga.

Most players of the club are expected to obtain a huge enhancement to their player cards due to their exemplary performance as individuals and as a team in domestic and European competitions.

Although EA Sports has yet to release the official ratings, the same has been leaked on the internet on the FUT Scoreboard mobile application. Keeping that in mind, this article will list all the Bayer 04 Leverkusen player ratings that have leaked so far in EA FC 25.

Trending

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from the FUT Scoreboard mobile application, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 release time for all major regions.

All leaked Bayer 04 Leverkusen player ratings for EA FC 25

Here are all the leaked EA FC 25 Bayer 04 Leverkusen player ratings:

Florian Wirtz (88)

(88) Granit Xhaka (86)

(86) Alejandro Grimaldo (86)

(86) Jonathan Tah (86)

(86) Jeremy Frimpong (84)

(84) Exequiel Palacios (84)

(84) Aleix Garcia (84)

(84) Lukas Hradecky (84)

(84) Edmond Tapsoba (83)

(83) Robert Andich (83)

(83) Patrik Schick (82)

(82) Victor Boniface (82)

(82) Jonas Hoffman (82)

(82) Piero Hincapie (81)

(81) Martin Terrier (79)

(79) Nordi Mukiele (79)

(79) Amine Adli (78)

(78) Nathan Tella (76)

(76) Jeanuel Belocian (70)

(70) Arthur (69)

(69) Niklas Lomb (66)

(66) Ayman Aourir (61)

Wirtz and Grimaldo ratings (Image via FUT Scoreboard application)

In a world where major teams like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich have been prevalent for a long time, Bayer 04 Leverkusen wrote their name on the walls of history by maintaining a 51-game unbeaten run over 361 days.

After a dry run for almost 31 years, the club won its first major trophy in the form of the Bundesliga 2023/24 title. Along with the league, they also lifted the DFB Pokal and even reached the UEFA Europa League finals.

Under Xabi Alonso’s coaching, Bayer 04 Leverkusen became the first team to go on an unbeaten run in their Bundesliga campaign. By displaying consistency throughout the season, the club has rendered itself as one of the elites in the top flights of German football.

After the title-winning season, Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz is expected to receive a massive boost in his overall EA FC 25 stats. He is expected to be rated at 88, placing him among the top three highest-rated Bundesliga players. Meanwhile, the club’s playmaker Xhaka is also expected to be enhanced to an overall rating of 86 from 82 in EA FC 24.

Read More: Top 30 Bundesliga EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

Much like Xhaka and Wirtz, Spanish left wing-back Grimaldo is also receiving a +2 upgrade, making him an 86-rated defender for the Black and Red side. Apart from his club achievements, he was also part of the EURO-winning Spanish squad. He has showcased an exemplary performance on the left side of the field, making him one of the top 10 defenders in the Bundesliga.

Tah and Xhaka ratings (Image via FUT Scoreboard application)

Other pivotal players like Tah, Tapsoba, and Frimpong are also expected to receive a slight boost in their overall rating. While most players on the German squad expect slight or massive improvements to their player cards, Patrick Schick will receive a downgrade due to his unavailability for most of the 2023/24 season.

To sum it up, the squad will most likely have a healthy balance of upgrades and downgrades.

For more content related to EA’s upcoming football game, check out Sportskeeda’s EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our predictions for the top 75 EA FC 25 players rating