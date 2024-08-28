Top 30 Bundesliga EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

Harry Kane in Bayen Munich jersey (Image via EA Sports)
Harry Kane in Bayen Munich jersey (Image via EA Sports)

The ratings for the top 30 Bundesliga players in EA FC 25 have been leaked and will help gamers determine the best players from the top flight of German football. The list mostly includes star players from different prevalent teams like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayer 04 Leverkusen. All these players possess a wide range of skills regardless of the positions they play on the field.

Keeping that in mind, this article will list the top 30 Bundesliga EA FC 25 players based on their leaked ratings.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Fut Scoreboard, a reliable source. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Leaked ratings of players from the Bundesliga in EA FC 25

According to the leaks, the top 30 players from the Bundesliga in EA FC 25 feature numerous known faces like Harry Kane, Granit Xhaka, Leroy Sane, and others. While some players have gained a slight buff to their statistics, others have received nerfs. However, their playstyles remain the same.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the top 30 Bundesliga player ratings in FC 25:

  1. Harry Kane (90) - FC Bayern Munich
  2. Gregor Kobel (88) - Borrusia Dortmund
  3. Florian Wirtz (88) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  4. Jamal Musiala (87) - FC Bayern Munich
  5. Manuel Neuer (87) - FC Bayern Munich
  6. Joshua Kimmich (86) - FC Bayern Munich
  7. Granit Xhaka (86) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  8. Alejandro Grimaldo (86) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  9. Jonathan Tah (86) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  10. Nico Schlotterbeck (85) - Borrusia Dortmund
  11. Joao Palhina (85)- FC Bayern Munich
  12. Leroy Sane (85) - FC Bayern Munich
  13. Lois Openda (85) - RB Leipzig
  14. Julian Brandt (85) - Borrusia Dortmund
  15. Kingsley Coman (84) - FC Bayern Munich
  16. Jeremy Frimpong (84) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  17. Exequiel Palacios (84) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  18. Aleix Garcia (84) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  19. Serhou Guirassy (84) - - Borrusia Dortmund
  20. Marcel Sabitzer (84) - Borrusia Dortmund
  21. Xavi Simons (83) - RB Leipzig
  22. Edmond Tapsoba (83) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  23. Kim Min Jae (83) - FC Bayern Munich
  24. Donyell Malen (83) - Borrusia Dortmund
  25. Leon Goretzka (83) - FC Bayern Munich
  26. Konrad Laimer (83) - FC Bayern Munich
  27. Robert Andrich (83) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  28. Patrik Schick (82) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  29. Boniface (82) - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  30. Alphonso Davies (82) - FC Bayern Munich

According to the leaks from the FUT Scoreboard application, Harry Kane is expected to be the highest-rated player with an overall rating of 90. The English striker is most likely to feature a 95 Finishing and 94 Shot Power.

Meanwhile, star faces like Grimaldo, Musiala, Wirtz, and a couple of others may receive a slight boost in their ratings due to their exceptional performance last season. On the other hand, Goretzka and Kim Min Jae will be nerfed. Gamers will also likely witness a fresh face in the Bundesliga in Aleix Garcia, expected to receive a massive boost in ratings from 80 in FC 24 to 84 in EA FC 25.

That sums up the detailed list of the top 30 Bundesliga EA FC 25 players ratings as per leaks. However, readers must realize that since the summer transfer window is still open, players are getting offers from different teams within or outside the league. As a result, we might witness some changes in the list. We’ll ensure to update the list based on the official transfer news.

