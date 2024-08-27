Top 30 Serie A EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Aug 27, 2024 13:11 GMT
Lautaro Martinez in Inter Milan
Lautaro Martinez in Inter Milan's jersey (Image via EA Sports)

With several leaks surfacing online regarding EA’s next football game, fans worldwide seek Top Serie A EA FC 25 player ratings. The list of top Italian League players will include clinical footballers like Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez, and Dybala. While fans will witness a huge chunk of top players from EA FC 24, they can also expect a few fresh faces who’ll debut in Serie A this season.

This article will explore the Top 30 Serie A leaked player ratings in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 release time for all major regions.

Leaked ratings of players from Serie A in EA FC 25

Trending

Having big names like Inter, Milan, and Atalanta (known as Bergamo Calcio in-game) being the prevalent forces last season, it’s no wonder the top players in this EA FC ratings will contain these teams. Here’s a detailed list of the top 30 players from Serie A in FC 25:

  1. Lautaro Martinez (89) - Inter
  2. Victor Oshimhen (87) - Napoli
  3. Paulo Dybala (87) -AS Roma
  4. Nicolo Barella (87) - Inter
  5. Alessandro Bastoni (87) - Inter
  6. Theo Hernandez (87) - Milan
  7. Yann Sommer (87) - Inter
  8. Mike Maignan (87) - Milan
  9. Rafael Leao (86) - Milan
  10. Hakan Calhanoglu (86) - Inter
  11. Gleison Bremer (86) - Juventus
  12. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (85) - Napoli
  13. Wojciech Szczesny (85) - Juventus
  14. Artem Dovbyk (84) - AS Roma
  15. Dusan Vlahovic (84) - Juventus
  16. Federico Chiesa (84) - Juventus
  17. Francesco Acerbi (84) - Napoli
  18. Federico Dimarco (84) - Inter
  19. Benjamin Pavard (84) - Inter
  20. Alvaro Morata (83) - Milan
  21. Christian Pulisic (83) - Milan
  22. Domenico Berardi (83) -Sassuolo
  23. Ismael Bennancer (83) - Milan
  24. Teun Koopmeiners (83) - Bergamo Calcio
  25. Marcus Thuram (83) - Inter
  26. Fikayo Tomori (83) - Milan
  27. Manuel Locatelli (83) - Juventus
  28. Lorenzo Pellegrini (83) - Inter
  29. Mattia Zaccagni (83) - Lazio
  30. Ciro Immobile (82) - Napoli

That sums up the list of the top 30 EA FC 25 expected player ratings in Serie A. Do note that the summer transfer window is still open for Serie A and other major leagues. Hence, we might see some changes on the above list.

Based on the leaks, Lautaro Martinez will be the highest-rated player with a rating of 89 among top-rated Serie A players in FC 25. The Argentine striker is expected to feature 93 Finishing and 89 Ball Control.

On the other hand, players like Sommer and Bastoni have acquired a massive enhancement to their cards. As discussed, players might witness some fresh entries to the list such as Alvaro Morata and Artem Dovbyk.

More from Sportskeeda
हिन्दी