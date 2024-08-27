Top 30 Serie A EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

With several leaks surfacing online regarding EA’s next football game, fans worldwide seek Top Serie A EA FC 25 player ratings. The list of top Italian League players will include clinical footballers like Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez, and Dybala. While fans will witness a huge chunk of top players from EA FC 24, they can also expect a few fresh faces who’ll debut in Serie A this season.

This article will explore the Top 30 Serie A leaked player ratings in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Leaked ratings of players from Serie A in EA FC 25

Having big names like Inter, Milan, and Atalanta (known as Bergamo Calcio in-game) being the prevalent forces last season, it’s no wonder the top players in this EA FC ratings will contain these teams. Here’s a detailed list of the top 30 players from Serie A in FC 25:

Lautaro Martinez (89) - Inter Victor Oshimhen (87) - Napoli Paulo Dybala (87) -AS Roma Nicolo Barella (87) - Inter Alessandro Bastoni (87) - Inter Theo Hernandez (87) - Milan Yann Sommer (87) - Inter Mike Maignan (87) - Milan Rafael Leao (86) - Milan Hakan Calhanoglu (86) - Inter Gleison Bremer (86) - Juventus Kvicha Kvaratskhelia (85) - Napoli Wojciech Szczesny (85) - Juventus Artem Dovbyk (84) - AS Roma Dusan Vlahovic (84) - Juventus Federico Chiesa (84) - Juventus Francesco Acerbi (84) - Napoli Federico Dimarco (84) - Inter Benjamin Pavard (84) - Inter Alvaro Morata (83) - Milan Christian Pulisic (83) - Milan Domenico Berardi (83) -Sassuolo Ismael Bennancer (83) - Milan Teun Koopmeiners (83) - Bergamo Calcio Marcus Thuram (83) - Inter Fikayo Tomori (83) - Milan Manuel Locatelli (83) - Juventus Lorenzo Pellegrini (83) - Inter Mattia Zaccagni (83) - Lazio Ciro Immobile (82) - Napoli

That sums up the list of the top 30 EA FC 25 expected player ratings in Serie A. Do note that the summer transfer window is still open for Serie A and other major leagues. Hence, we might see some changes on the above list.

Based on the leaks, Lautaro Martinez will be the highest-rated player with a rating of 89 among top-rated Serie A players in FC 25. The Argentine striker is expected to feature 93 Finishing and 89 Ball Control.

On the other hand, players like Sommer and Bastoni have acquired a massive enhancement to their cards. As discussed, players might witness some fresh entries to the list such as Alvaro Morata and Artem Dovbyk.

