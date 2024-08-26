Real Madrid EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

Real Madrid players will receive a big upgrade in their overall ratings in EA FC 25, according to recent leaks by Fut Scoreboard. Jude Bellingham, the poster boy of this year's EA Sports football game, seems to have received the biggest jump in overall ratings, taking him to a 90-rated card. Kylian Mbappe, one of the highest-rated players in FC 25, has also joined Real Madrid this summer.

Madrid won the Champions League, La Liga, as well as the Super Cup 2024 in the 2023-2024 season. Vinicius Jr. was the highest scorer, converting 24 chances and assisting in nine, closely followed by Jude Bellingham with 23 goals and 13 assists. That said, let's look at their ratings along with all other players of the Los Blancos, after their dominant season.

Note: This article is based on content that has been leaked by a reliable source, @Fut_scoreboard, on X.

Leaked ratings of players from Real Madrid in EA FC 25

Here are the refreshed ratings of Real Madrid players in EA FC 25 as per Fut Scoreboard:

Kylian Mbappe (91)

Vinicius Jr. (90)

Jude Bellingham (90)

Courtois (89)

Antonio Rudiger (88)

Valverde (88)

Rodrygo (86)

Modric (86)

Carvajal (86)

Alaba (86)

Eder Militao (85)

Tchouameni (85)

Mendy (84)

Camavinga (83)

Brahim (82)

Lunin (81)

Vasquez (81)

Ceballos (79)

Fran Garcia (78)

Arda Guller (78)

Endrick (77)

Vallejo (73)

Kylian Mbappe will possibly be the most sought-after card by all EA FC 25 players. He is one of the hardest players to pack, and sold for millions in the transfer market. His rating remained the same as last year, the highest rating given to any player. Vinicius and Bellingham are both rated 90 in FC 25, with a +1 and +4 in their overall ratings, respectively, compared to EA FC 24.

Valverde got an 88-rated card, along with Antonio Rudiger - arguably one of the best defenders of this generation. Courtois got a decrement from 90 to 89 in this edition of EA Sports FC 25. The whole Real Madrid team features very high-rated players who are expected to be sought after, just like Manchester City, another team with a very high-rated roster.

Fans reaction to Real Madrid's leaked ratings

While a section of Real Madrid's fan base believes that the ratings are justified, many others believe that some Madrid players should have higher ratings.

Some fans have voiced their disappointment seeing Arda Guller ranked so low compared to Barcelona's wonderkid Lamine Yamal. They believe that both of them should be equally rated. Another fan voiced his confusion seeing Carvajal rated 86 even after consistently performing and winning competitions.

But most fans agree on one thing that is the stats don't add up to the overall ratings of the player. This has been a common occurrence in most of the cards we received leaks about. This leaker is a trusted source and is known for leaking accurate data in such cases.

Maybe EA will change the base stats of these players again before the launch of the game. Right now all we can do is wait for the game to launch on September 27. One thing is for sure, Real Madrid will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming edition of EA FC.

