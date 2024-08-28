Top 10 EA FC 25 defenders leaked

As anticipation builds around EA’s upcoming soccer game, fans worldwide seek the top 10 EA FC 25 Defenders. Defending is an essential skill in football, and only a handful have mastered this art over the years. Having great Defenders helps players concede fewer goals and makes it easier to play out from the back.

Whether it's interception, slide tackling, aerial duel winning, or player marking, phenomenal players like Maldini, Nesta, and Ramos have showcased their art on the field. Similarly, the current generation’s Defenders are carrying the legacy.

We rank the 10 best EA FC 25 defenders based on their certain attributes leaked so far as well as discuss a few notes on their playstyle.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely based on the writer’s opinions. Moreover, the statistics are based on the leaks from the FUT Scoreboard mobile app. Hence, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Ranking the top 10 EA FC 25 Defenders based on their leaked ratings

10) Marquinhos - 87 (PSG)

Marquinhos in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 30

30 Pace: 79

79 Shooting: 56

56 Passing: 75

75 Dribbling: 74

74 Defending: 89

89 Physicality: 81

81 Skills: 3 Star

3 Star Weak Foot: 3 Star

Marquinhos is a Brazilian center-back currently playing under PSG's banner in Ligue 1. From a start at Corinthians to rendering himself in the starting XI in PSG’s backline, it was quite a journey for this 30-year-old PSG captain.

With a Defending Awareness of 90 and Long Passing of 85, he can play out the ball from the back. Meanwhile, a Sprint Speed of 81 makes him the perfect choice to track back the opposition's forwards in EA FC 25.

9) Theo Hernandez - 87 (Milan)

Theo Hernandez in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 26

26 Pace: 95

95 Shooting: 76

76 Passing: 78

78 Dribbling: 84

84 Defending: 81

81 Physicality: 89

89 Skills: 4 Star

4 Star Weak Foot: 3 Star

Theo Hernandez currently plays for AC Milan in Serie A. He has one of the highest work rates in EA FC. He started his football career in Atletico Madrid B and eventually earned a spot in the starting XI of Milan. The French left-back is one of the most sought-after and praised defenders.

With an exceptional Sprint Speed and Ball Control of 95 and 85 respectively, he’s the perfect option for those who prefer to attack from wings. On the other hand, he has a Strength of 88, making him a formidable defender to face in EA FC 25.

8) Alessandro Bastoni - 87 (Inter)

Alessandro Bastoni in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 25

25 Pace: 75

75 Shooting: 43

43 Passing: 75

75 Dribbling: 76

76 Defending: 87

87 Physicality: 83

83 Skills: 2 Star

2 Star Weak Foot: 3 Star

Alessandro Bastoni is currently one of the top defenders in Serie A, playing under Inter. He’s an exceptional center-back who started his career with a few appearances in Atalanta. After two consecutive seasons on loan, the Italian defender made his comeback on Inter in 2019. He recently won the 2023-24 season’s Serie A title with them.

Featuring a Slide Tackle of 85 and Ball control of 83, Bastoni is considered one of the best defenders with ball-playing ability. Meanwhile, Interception at 88 and Defensive Accuracy at 87 make him fearsome to play against in EA FC 25.

7) William Saliba - 87 (Arsenal)

William Saliba in FC24 (Image via FC 24)

Age: 23

23 Pace: 82

82 Shooting: 39

39 Passing: 70

70 Dribbling: 74

74 Defending: 87

87 Physicality: 83

83 Skills: 2 Star

2 Star Weak Foot: 3 Star

William Saliba is a French center-back, playing under Arsneal’s banner in the Premier League. Starting his career in AS Saint-Étienne, he had a few appearances in the French Ligue 1. Later in 2023, he came back to Arsenal and became one of the best defenders in the English team.

With a height of 193 cm and a Jumping rating of 89, Saliba is a solid defender who can ensure an aerial duel against several forwards in EA FC 25. His sprint speed and strength make him one of the best defenders to choose from the EPL.

6) Wendie Renard - 88 (Olympique Lyon - Women)

Wendie Renard in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 34

34 Pace: 48

48 Shooting: 66

66 Passing: 71

71 Dribbling: 69

69 Defending: 91

91 Physicality: 84

84 Skills: 2 Star

2 Star Weak Foot: 3 Star

Wendie Renard is a French center-back playing in Lyon's women's team. She's the longest-serving player of the club with over 290 appearances. Featuring a Defensive Awareness of 92 and 91 Strength, she can shut down any opposition easily.

On the other hand, a Heading Accuracy of 94 makes her ideal for scoring headers during any set piece. However, having a low Sprint Speed of 55 will cause her trouble to track back in time.

5) Irene Parades - 88 (FC Barcelona - Women)

Irene Parades in FC 24 (Image via FC 24)

Age: 33

33 Pace: 71

71 Shooting: 51

51 Passing: 67

67 Dribbling: 68

68 Defending: 89

89 Physicality: 84

84 Skills: 2 Star

2 Star Weak Foot: 3 Star

Irene Parades is one of the most experienced Spanish defenders of Barcelona’s female team. She started her early career in Real Sociedad. However, during her exceptional 85 appearances in PSG, the 33-year-old defender caught The Catalan club’s attention and was then signed.

Featuring a Defensive Awareness of 89 alongside a Strength rating of 88, she stands out as a great choice against top-rated EA FC 25 players like Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez.

4) Ruben Dias - 88 (Manchester City)

Ruben Dias in FC24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 27

27 Pace: 67

67 Shooting: 39

39 Passing: 70

70 Dribbling: 69

69 Defending: 89

89 Physicality: 87

87 Skills: 2 Star

2 Star Weak Foot: 4 Star

Ruben dos Santos Gato Alves Dias is a prominent Portuguese defender of this generation. He’s currently signed under one of the dominant clubs of European football, Manchester City.

This 27-year-old rock-solid defender started his career at Benifica’s B team. After showcasing an exceptional performance in the Portuguese league, Guardiola signed the maestro to play under him. With both Standing tackle and Strength of 90, Dias should be the ultimate key to keep the forwards away from their D box in EA FC 25.

3) Antonio Rudiger - 88 (Real Madrid)

Antonio Rudiger in FC 24 (Image via EA)

Age: 31

31 Pace: 82

82 Shooting: 55

55 Passing: 73

73 Dribbling: 70

70 Defending: 86

86 Physicality: 86

86 Skills: 2 Star

2 Star Weak Foot: 3 Star

Antonio Rudiger is currently signed under one of the most prevalent clubs in history, Real Madrid. The 31-year-old German defender has started his early career in VfB Stuttgart. Later, he explored his options over a few clubs in the Serie A and EPL. During his days with Chelsea, he became one of the best defenders in the English Premier League.

With an amazing Sprint Speed of 91 and Aggression of 92, Rudiger is the perfect partner for players to help them while initiating attacks to the opponent’s half. On the other hand, a whopping score of 87 in Slide Tackle allows him to perform those timely tackles in EA FC 25.

2) Mapi Leon - 89 (FC Barcelona - Women)

Mapi Leon in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Age: 29

29 Pace: 75

75 Shooting: 73

73 Passing: 83

83 Dribbling: 76

76 Defending: 90

90 Physicality: 82

82 Skills: 2 Star

2 Star Weak Foot: 3 Star

Mapi Leon plays as a center-back in the Barcelona women’s squad. From Prainsa Zaragoza B to Barcelona Femeni, the footballer has ventured through many Spanish clubs in the past. This experienced 29-year-old professional player is the best women's defender in EA FC 25. With an overall rating of 89, she must be the perfect choice to prevent formidable attackers from scoring goals.

Featuring a score of 90 in Interceptions and 88-Jumping, Mapi appeared to master both ground and aerial ball defending.

1) Virgil Van Dijk - 89 (Liverpool)

Van Dijk in FC 24 (Image via FC 24)

Age: 33

33 Pace: 78

78 Shooting: 60

60 Passing: 71

71 Dribbling: 71

71 Defending: 89

89 Physicality: 86

86 Skills: 2 Star

2 Star Weak Foot: 3 Star

Virgil Van Dijk has the best EA FC 25 ratings so far (based on the leaks). He’s currently signed under Liverpool’s banner. Considered one of the best defenders of this era, the Dutchman possesses an overall rating of 89, making him the best EA FC 25 defender. He started his senior career in the Dutch team Groningen.

Later Van Dijk debuted in EPL with Southampton in 2015. In 2018, he joined Liverpool and soon made his way to the starting XI. He’s the only defender in his era who was among the top three contenders for Ballon d’Or in 2019.

Featuring a Heading Accuracy of 87 and Jumping at 89, he’s quite formidable in aerial duels. Meanwhile, a Strength rating of 93 and Defensive Awareness of 90 make him a solid rock in the back.

That sums up the list of top 10 EA FC 25 defenders. Whether you’re looking for a rock-solid defender like Van Dijk and Ruben Dias, or an aggressive defender like Rudiger and Theo Hernandez, players can find several variations in this list.

