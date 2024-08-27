Top 30 Ligue 1 EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

As we approach the release of EA’s next football title, fans worldwide are curious about the top Ligue 1 EA FC 25 player ratings. These include players like Maignan, Hakimi, Asensio, and Kimpembe, along with other big names. According to recent leaks from the Fut Scoreboard application, most players’ ratings remain the same, but Donnarumma has acquired a massive upgrade.

Keeping that in mind, this article will explore an extended list of the top 30 Ligue 1 leaked player ratings in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is subjective and is based entirely on leaks from a reliable source, the Fut Scoreboard application. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Leaked ratings of players from Ligue 1 in EA FC 25

Football fans will get to control star players like Dembele and Marquinhos, who dominated the league and shone on the international stage in 2024. Here’s a quick breakdown of the list of the top 30 players from Ligue 1 in FC 25:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (89) - PSG

(89) - PSG Marquinhos (87) - PSG

(87) - PSG Ousmane Dembele (86) - PSG

(86) - PSG Vitinha (85) - PSG

(85) - PSG Achraf Hakimi (84) - PSG

(84) - PSG Nuno Mendes (83) - PSG

(83) - PSG Lucas Hernandez (83) - PSG

(83) - PSG Randal Kolo Muani (82) - PSG

(82) - PSG Alexandre Lacazette (82) - Lyon

(82) - Lyon Brice Samba (82) - RC Lens

(82) - RC Lens Fabian Ruiz (82) - PSG

(82) - PSG Milan Skriniar (81) - PSG

(81) - PSG Aleksandr Golovin (81) - AS Monaco

(81) - AS Monaco Macro Asensio (81) - PSG

(81) - PSG Presnel Kimpembe (81) - PSG

(81) - PSG Jonathan David (81) - Lille

(81) - Lille Warren Zaire-Emery (80) - PSG

(80) - PSG Manuel Ugarte (81) - PSG

(81) - PSG Bradley Barcola (80) - PSG

(80) - PSG Danilo Pereira (80) - PSG

(80) - PSG Kevin Danso (80) - RC Lens

(80) - RC Lens Facundo Medina (80) - RC Lens

(80) - RC Lens Lucas Chevalier (80) - Lille

(80) - Lille Nemanja Matic (80) - Lyon

(80) - Lyon Jonathan Clauss (80) - Nice

(80) - Nice Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (80) - Marseille

(80) - Marseille Jordan Veretout (80) - Marseille

(80) - Marseille Joao Neves (79) - PSG

(79) - PSG Goncalo Ramos (79) - PSG

(79) - PSG Edon Zhegrova (79) - Lille

This sums up the list of the possible top players’ ratings for Ligue 1 in FC 25. However, the summer transfer window is still open for Ligue 1 and other major leagues. Hence, many rising stars are still receiving offers from different parts of the world. Based on that, we expect to see some changes in the aforementioned list.

According to Fut Scoreboard applications’ leak, Donnarumma will be the highest-rated player with an 89 rating. In a list dominated by outfield players, it’ll be interesting to see a goalkeeper lead. He is expected to have a Diving and Reflex rating of 90, based on the leak.

Among the outfield players, Marquinhos will supposedly have an 87 rating, making him the highest-rated defender in Ligue 1. The Brazilian is expected to possess 90 Defensive Awareness and 89 Jumping stats.

