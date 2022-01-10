BBG Halo Infinite pro Jay responds to wall-hacking accusations against teammate Minds

There is nothing new about cheaters in Halo Infinite being subsequently called out, with the recent case of Iden being one of many.

This was the case with BBG's (Built By Gamers) Minds, who was accused of wall-hacking in a tournament by a fellow player after sharing a replay clip. The tournament is being organized by Magic Mushroom Clubhouse who are yet to respond at the time of writing. It's to be noted as well that BBG won the finals against Pioneers 3-2.

It's yet to be verified with certainty if Minds was cheating or not. However, his teammate Jay has since come out on his own Twitter social handle to express his thoughts on the entire incident.

Halo Infinite pro Jay expresses his opinions on his team-mate Minds being accused of wall-hacking

There have been no official developments even though some time has gone by since the accusation was made. There have been a lot of responses as well on social media regarding the accusation.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky An update on the Halo pro accusations of walling against BBG "Minds", his teammate Jay has made this statement



Agreeing that one of the clips is certainly shady, but he does not stand for cheating whatsoever and the team is ongoing in figuring out this situation An update on the Halo pro accusations of walling against BBG "Minds", his teammate Jay has made this statementAgreeing that one of the clips is certainly shady, but he does not stand for cheating whatsoever and the team is ongoing in figuring out this situation https://t.co/yMRbMrqCCj

In light of this, Minds' teammate Jay has now expressed his thoughts on the entire issue. He has released a statement on his own social media handle, and it clearly states his stance on cheating as a whole.

Jay agrees that one of the clips was really shady

When the accusation was first made, it was done so on the basis of certain gameplay footage of Halo Infinite. Even Jay agrees that one of the clips certainly looks "shady".

Roman @Druk_RN Watch the whole video, but heres another tease Watch the whole video, but heres another tease https://t.co/2YPYp6OO9U

However, Jay also clarified that Minds was pre-firing at the position with the anticipation of a re-peek by an opponent. According to him, this seems like a probable scenario as the opponents were playing in an aggressive manner.

Jay clears his stand on cheating in Halo Infinite

While not confirming whether Minds was cheating or not, Jay clarifies that he takes a strong stand against cheating in Halo Infinite, and Minds being a potential cheater never crossed his mind.

Jay also stated that Minds had been practicing on consoles for the most part (where cheating is highly unlikely).

