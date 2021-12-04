Is Halo Infinite getting an Anti-Cheat?

Cheaters have clearly become a problem in Halo Infinite, and anti-cheat has become a point of interest in the community. But whether Halo Infinite will get a system to combat cheaters is still murky.

Halo Infinite is free-to-play, unlike any other entry in the Halo franchise. While a free game is great for everyone involved, it comes with its own issues that Warzone has also faced for over a year now.

Cheaters don't have a price wall to deal with, so reporting isn't as effective. An anti-cheat is imperative for Halo Infinite to remain fair across the board.

Future Anti-Cheat solutions for Halo Infinite

In the current state of Halo Infinite, there is no anti-cheat to keep the cheaters at bay. This is already having a clear effect on normal quickplay matches and ranked play and the community has become vocal about the issue.

Considering the backlash that has happened in other multiplayer games, 343 Industries has already made comments on the issue.

The Halo Infinite Community Manager, John Junyszek, was quick to respond to the cheating issue as players made their clips known on social media. He didn't offer much in the form of a concrete anti-cheat, but he explained their current stance on tackling cheating in Halo Infinite.

Let's talk about cheating! Unfortunately, cheating is a natural part of supporting a F2P PC game and it's one we anticipated. It'll never go away entirely, but we're prepared and committed to releasing consistent improvements to our game’s systems and taking action on bad actors.

In other comments, Junyszek noted that they had plans for a game-wide solution to anti-cheat in Halo Infinite. They don't want to take a single aspect of the game and only focus on that. But hopefully that means the anti-cheat is at least in the works.

Reporting cheaters in Halo Infinite

Another problem for combating cheaters in Halo Infinite is the lack of report options in the game. As of now, there is no in-game feature to report any recent players for bad behavior or cheating.

Instead, players need to head to Halo Waypoint and sign into their account. They can then submit an enforcement ticket and provide evidence for the cheating that occurred. What punishments are given will be on a case-by-case basis, but that method will only go so far without any anti-cheat in Halo Infinite.

