How to report players for cheating in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite has recently been experiencing plenty of cheaters, which was inevitable with the free-to-play nature of the game. One of the best ways to help clean up the game and get rid of the cheaters is to report them.

However, reporting players in Halo Infinite is not straight forward in the slightest. For one reason or another, 343 Industries made reporting players a hassle within Halo Infinite, but it can certainly still be done as long as players are willing to put in some extra effort.

Reporting Halo Infinite cheaters through Halo Waypoint

In most multiplayer games, players can simply go to another player's profile and report them for various issues. Halo Infinite is missing a report feature within the game entirely, which is only adding to the influx of cheaters currently running around. In this case, recent players tabs won't help much.

But that doesn't mean reporting is entirely out of the equation for Halo Infinite. Instead, players will need to pop out of the game itself and head over to the official Halo Infinite website. The site is called Halo Waypoint, and it's also where players will need to go if they wish to redeem any codes from promotions.

Before moving forward, players should make sure that they are logged into their own account so that reports can be made. There is no specific report menu on Halo Waypoint, so a ticket will need to be brought up before heading to reports.

Ticket submission links can be found at the bottom page of any article or section of the site. Click on the ticket and when choosing the type of ticket, select the enforcement type which will indicate a report.

Player reporting types for Halo Infinite

When players choose an enforcement ticket, there will be a handful of categories that can be selected. These include areas like exploiting, harassment, or quitting. In this case, players will want the terms of service violation category for cheaters.

Also Read Article Continues below

Anyone filling out this form will be asked to provide names and proof to go along with the claims of cheating. Each case will be reviewed and the punishment can be a certain amount of time or even permanent. However, as long as there is no anti-cheat in Halo Infinite, these forms won't necessarily be permanent.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul