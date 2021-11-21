What are the Razer rewards in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite has teamed up with multiple brands, including Razer, for the launch of multiplayer and the upcoming campaign. As usual, there are Halo Infinite themed products as well as in-game rewards that players can earn as they participate or make purchases.

Unlike some of the other brand team-ups, such as the Rockstar energy drink campaign, there are no cheap rewards in the case of Razer. Some of the cosmetics that players can earn certainly sound interesting, but players will need to shell out some cash if they want the Halo Infinite reward that goes along with the Razer product.

Razer product rewards in Halo Infinite

There are four Razer products that have Halo Infinite licensing for the launch of the latest game. If players decide to purchase any one of these products, they will get an in-game reward to go along with the item. But each product will have its own specific reward.

Each of the products is a peripheral that players can use to keep their game fresh with the launch of Halo Infinite. The rewards that go along with each peripheral are listed below.

Razer in-game rewards for Halo Infinte:

Razer Kaira Pro Headset for Xbox Halo Infinite - Deathly Poison Armor Coating

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse - Fangs Emblem

Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard - Deathly Poison Weapon Coating for the Battle Rifle

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Pad - 5 Challenge Swaps

Three of the listed rewards are pure cosmetics that either change the color of the equipment or give the player a new emblem for their Spartan ID. The 5 challenge swaps from the mouse pad are used to swap challenges from the weekly pool given to players. While these can be used to change XP challenges for the battle pass, it's important to note they do not affect gameplay.

How expensive will the Razer and Halo Infinite products be?

Getting a hold of these rewards and the codes for them will not be cheap. Players need to buy a peripheral product from Razer in order to get these cosmetics.

The cheapest option that players will have is either the mouse or the mouse pad, which both run at $79.99. However, neither of those will offer the color coatings for the armor or the weapon. For those, players will need to spend upwards of $180 for the headset or the keyboard. But there will be plenty of opportunities for other cosmetics in Halo Infinite.

