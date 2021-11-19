What are the Pringles rewards for Halo Infinite?

Pringles and Halo Infinite are teaming up to bring players rewards as they redeem codes from the snack brand. While the rewards may not be as extensive as the promotion with Rockstar, players can still expect some boosts from the Halo Infinite-themed Pringles packages.

Halo has been known to team up with other snacks, such as Doritos, in the past. Typically, players will need to link their accounts and redeem codes that they find from the specifically marked Halo Infinite packages. Depending on the promotion, rewards can range from multiplayer boosts, all the way to weapon skins, and even entire console bundles.

All known Pringles and Halo Infinite promotional rewards

Anyone who buys a Halo Infinite branded Pringles product can redeem a given code for double XP boosts. These double XP boosts are the only reward that players can expect from the Pringles specific promotion.

Each code that players redeem will provide a consumable in Halo Infinite that gives 30 minutes of double XP. The double XP boosts allow players to earn 2XP on their battle passes, which is a decent boon considering how long it takes to level up in the current state of Halo Infinite.

At this time, there are no other rewards that players can get from the Halo Infinite and Pringles promotion. But Pringles isn't the only snack brand through which players can get double XP bonuses for Halo Infinite.

How to redeem codes for the Pringles and Halo Infinite promotion rewards

Redeeming the codes for double XP on Pringles can be a bit of a process. There are a couple of different websites that players need to go through in order for the codes to be redeemed on a given account.

First, a photo needs to be taken for the receipt of the Pringles purchase. It can't be just any Pringles can though, it needs to be the Moa Burger flavored can or ones that are marked with a blue banner. The product is clearly Halo marked and has Master Chief on the art.

Once players take a photo, they can upload it to the Kelloggs and Halo site, which they will need an account for. Upon success, a code will be given and players can redeem that code on the Halo Waypoint, which also has its own account and links. Make sure to complete the process within 30 days of purchasing the Pringles so that the Halo Infinite code reward is guaranteed.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider