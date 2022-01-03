"Be a Giga Chad": xQc hilariously confuses Apex Legends teammates by garbling instructions

Felix “xQc” Lengyel hilariously trolled his teammates during a recent Apex Legends stream. After getting killed soon after landing, he had to spectate his teammates as they tried to revive him.

xQc told his friend that he needed to be a “gigachad” in order to help him return to the game. The streamer also delivered a series of garbled instructions and eventually asked his friend to revive him using a respawn beacon.

xQc trolls teammates during Apex Legends stream, advises friend to be a “gigachad”

Gigachad is a slang term meant to denote physically attractive males. xQc wanted his friend to revive him after getting killed off quickly. The streamer was waiting for his teammate to travel to a respawn beacon after collecting his tag. xQc had the following advice for his friend:

“Be a gigachad!”

The streamer’s teammate did not let him down and eventually managed to revive him after killing multiple enemies in the vicinity. xQc was obviously excited and delivered garbled instructions continuously.

The streamer’s teammate was as confused as most of his viewers, and his friend claimed that he had no idea what he was saying. In response, xQc burst into laughter but eventually managed to compose himself. He simply wanted his teammate to revive him by rushing to the beacon in time:

“Delivery to the beacon! Delivery to the beacon!”

xQc did not have the best of games but killed multiple opponents after getting revived. The streamer survived until just three squads were left in the round. He was killed a second time, near the end. The streamer obviously felt he was unfairly killed.

However, his teammates managed to stick it out, and the squad ended up as champions. The stream provided a glimpse into xQc’s hilarious personality and his ability to create such moments on the fly. The streamer currently has 9.8 million followers on Twitch and boasts of over 95k subscribers on the platform.

