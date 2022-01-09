"Be peaceful": Twitch streamer CookSux has knife flashed at him by stranger following verbal argument

Twitch streamer CookSux got into a difficult situation when a passer-by flashed a knife at him in New York during a recent IRL stream.

CookSux is a just chatting Twitch streamer who regularly posts streams related to his travels. The streamer was walking around New York City at night when a stranger began an argument with him.

The man accused CookSux of taking people’s pictures without permission, who stood his ground in response. The stranger eventually walked away but not before trying to intimidate the streamer with a knife.

Stranger flashes knife at CookSux during IRL stream in Ney York City

CookSux was in the middle of an IRL live stream in New York City. He was walking around at night alone while engaging with his viewers when a stranger started an argument with the streamer. The stranger accused CookSux of taking people’s pictures without their permission.

“I said, that’s what you think, taking pictures of people without their permission?”

The streamer claimed that he wasn’t taking anybody’s pictures and asked the stranger to mind his own business. The man claimed that CookSux could be taking pictures of anybody:

“What person am I taking a picture of? Who am I taking a picture of? I am not taking a picture of anybody. Am I taking a picture of you? No, mind your own business.”

In response, the stranger asked CookSux to stop speaking to him rudely. However, the streamer simply pointed out that it was the stranger who had started the conversation:

“Don’t talk to me like that. You started the conversation bro. Come on, man. Mind your own business. Jesus Christ.”

It seemed as if the stranger had run out of responses for the streamer. Instead of talking, the man decided to flash a knife at CookSux. Needless to say, the streamer was stunned:

What is that? A knife? Why are you flashing a knife? Violence man, peaceful. Man, dude just flashed a knife on me.”

Also Read Article Continues below

CookSux could hardly believe what had happened and briskly walked away. The streamer regularly posts content related to his regular travels and currently has 27.4k followers on the platform.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar