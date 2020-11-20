Beast-Arm Clone costume bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire provides players with an extensive collection of cosmetic items, like costumes. Users desire to acquire all such exclusive items as they help to customize the game up to a certain extent.

The developers periodically bring in new bundles in Garena Free Fire, with one of the latest being the “Beast-Arm Clone,” and players can avail it from the “Diamond Royale.”

Every known detail about the Beast-Arm Clone costume bundle in Free Fire

Beast-Arm Clone bundle in the Luck Royale

It is one of the newest additions in Garena Free Fire and consists of the following items:

Beast-Arm Clone (Top)

Beast-Arm Clone (Bottom)

Beast-Arm Clone (Shoes)

Beast-Arm Clone (Head)

Beast-Arm Clone (Facepaint)

As mentioned earlier, Beast-Arm Clone is a part of the Diamond Royale, and players can find it by navigating through the home screen and clicking on “Luck Royale.”

The price of one Spin is 60 Diamonds, while 10+1 Spins cost 600 Diamonds. It is crucial to note that players are not guaranteed to obtain this costume bundle from the Diamond Royale.

Here are the other items that players can obtain in the new Diamond Royale:

Magic Cube

Magic Cube Fragment

Neolithic (Top)

Neolithic (Bottom)

Neolithic (Mask)

Neolithic (Shoes)

Paleolithic (Top)

Paleolithic (Bottom)

Paleolithic (Mask)

Paleolithic (Shoes)

Flame Fighter (Top)

Flame Fighter (Bottom)

Flame Fighter (Mask)

Flame Fighter (Shoes)

Lady of Flame (Top)

Lady of Flame (Bottom)

Lady of Flame (Mask)

Lady of Flame (Shoes)

Combat Vest (Male)

Combat Pants (Male)

Combat Boots (Male)

Combat Vest (Female)

Combat Shorts (Female)

Combat Boots (Female)

Sneakers (Blue)

Sneakers (Black)

Sneakers (White)

Shorts (Camouflage)

Shorts (Jungle)

Shorts (Desert)

T-shirt (Dislike)

T-shirt (Like)

T-shirt (Smile)

Discount Coupon

50% EXP Card

50% Gold Card

Memory Fragments (28x Characters)

