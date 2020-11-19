How to get Rockie pet in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide

Garena Free Fire is one of the most played mobile games of the BR genre and is among the most downloaded games in 2020.

The game has an array of unique in-game features, including pets with skills and characters with unique abilities, that increase the player's chances of winning on the battleground.

Rockie is the latest addition to the list of pets in Free Fire. In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to get this pet in the game.

How to obtain Rockie pet in Garena Free Fire

Currently, players can obtain the Rockie pet from the recently-added ‘Rockie Box’. Each box costs 25 diamonds and contains three different categories of items – ‘Orange,’ ‘Purple’ and ‘Blue’. Rockie is placed in the Orange category.

Here are the odds of obtaining each type of item:

Orange items drop rate: 3%

Purple items drop rate: 29%

Blue items drop rate: 68%

Follow the steps given below to purchase and open the Rockie Box / Crate:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire, and click on the ‘Store’ icon.

Press on the 'Store' tab

Step 2: The in-game store will open up. Click on the ‘Crates’ tab.

Click on the 'Crates' tab

Step 3: Select the Rockie crate, and click on the ‘Purchase’ option.

Press the 'Purchase' button

Step 4: A dialog box appears, prompting you to confirm the purchase.

Confirm the purchase

Step 5: After you confirm the purchase, the diamonds will be deducted, and you will receive the crate.

It is crucial to note that players are not guaranteed to obtain Rockie from the crate.

Rockie Pet in Free Fire

Rockie in Free Fire

Rockie’s skill – Stay Chill

Rockie’s skill, called Stay Chill, reduces the cooldown time of the active ability by 6% at the first level. This is further enhanced with the rise in its level.

