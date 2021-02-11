Beaston vs Falco in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Garena Free Fire has a variety of pets for players to choose from. These pets have special abilities that give players an edge over their opponents in a match.

The battle royale title currently has 13 pets. Beaston is the most recent addition to the list of pets in the game.

This article compares Beaston with one of the most popular pets in Free Fire, Falco, to determine which is a better choice in the game.

Assessing the abilities of Beaston and Falco in Free Fire

Falco's ability - Skyline Spree

Falco in Free Fire

Falco has an ability called Skyline Spree. At its initial level, the ability offers a 15% increase in gliding speed upon skydiving and a 25% increase in diving speed after the parachute opens. These effects apply to the entire squad.

When maximized to level 7, the gliding speed is increased by 45% and the diving speed is increased by 50%.

Beaston's ability - Helping Hand

Beaston in Free Fire

Beaston has a great ability called Helping Hand. At its initial level, it increases the throwing distance of grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs and smoke grenades by 10%.

When maximized to level 7, the throwing distance is increased by 30%.

Verdict: Which is better?

Both Falco and Beaston have great abilities in Garena Free Fire.

Falco has a great ability to boost gliding speed in the air. It not only allows the equipped player to dive faster but also the entire team. Its ability, therefore, allows players to land on the ground faster than other teams.

Beaston is also a useful pet that can be used to ambush a squad by throwing utilities.

Ultimately, it is the player's decision to choose between the two pets as they both offer useful abilities in different circumstances.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

