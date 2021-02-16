Beaston vs Ottero in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game has multiple features that set it apart from other games in the genre, including characters and pets that have special abilities.

Beaston is the most recent addition to the list of pets in Free Fire, while Ottero is one of the earliest pets included in the game.

This article compares Ottero and Beaston to determine which one is a better pick in Free Fire.

Also read: Garena Free Fire: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) play together using the new Dynamic Duo feature

Assessing the abilities of Beaston and Ottero in Free Fire

Ottero's ability - Double Blubber

Ottero in Free Fire

Advertisement

Ottero has an ability called Double Blubber. With the help of this ability, players can recover EP while using a Treatment Gun or a Med Kit. The recovered amount of EP is 35% of the restored HP.

At pet level 7, the amount of EPs converted increases to 65%.

Beaston's ability - Helping Hand

Beaston in Free Fire

Beaston has an ability called the Helping Hand. At its initial level, it increases the throwing distance of grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs and smoke grenades by 10%.

When maximized to level 7, the throwing distance is increased by 30%.

Verdict

Advertisement

Both Ottero and Beaston are useful pets in Garena Free Fire. While Ottero can restore EPs when using health items, Beaston is helpful when ambushing enemies with grenades.

However, between these two, Ottero is of much greater use as it can regain EP automatically and boost the HP level of the player, making it very effective in long-drawn combat.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: Ankush FF vs Lorem: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?