"Because they want you to buy the new one": Fans respond to multiple WWE 2K games being delisted

According to social media, the only WWE 2K games still available on Steam, PSN, and Xbox Live are WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds. According to users on Reddit, four of the WWE games on the digital storefronts are no longer available for purchase. The only way these games can be played is if the player has already bought them or has physical copies of the game.

Several WWE 2K games were delisted but can still be downloaded

Four WWE games were delisted from digital storefronts, according to user u/Popstasia on Reddit. This was further corroborated by another user when it came to the Steam releases. It was confirmed on the Steam-Tracker website, showing the number of games that were removed as of July 2022.

The following games were removed:

2K17

2K18

2K19

2K20

This means that only the latest two WWE games are currently available for purchase, which are 2K2022 and 2K Battlegrounds. Others can still be purchased at brick-and-mortar video game storefronts, but they can no longer be purchased online at digital stores.

Fans who already own these games will still be able to redownload them, but others can no longer purchase them in this format. The DLC will also be unavailable for purchase.

While there was no real warning for this, WWE Games did post on Twitter back in May 2022 that the 2K19 and 2K20 servers were going to be taken down in the near future. However, the tweet did not state anything about other games or the ability to purchase them. The tweet stated:

'On June 30, 2022, we will sunset support for WWE 2K19 and WWE 2K20 servers. This includes all online functions, such as online matches & Community Creations. We are turning our full focus toward supporting WWE 2K22. Thanks for your continued support!'

However, fans were not shocked by this tweet. Players of 2K games were ready for it, especially when it comes to the NBA 2K games.

Reddit responds to the news of WWE games being removed from digital stores

One Redditor simply wanted to know the reason for the move. Some suggested that licensing could be the inevitable answer. The original poster, Popstasia, just happened to be checking online to buy 2K19 but discovered the games stopped being available on July 14, 2022.

Some users on Reddit simply did not care because, to them, nothing of value was lost. Some users think that the WWE game releases are pretty much the same every year, so it’s not a big deal.

Some users on Reddit pointed out that this is fairly common when it comes to sports titles, such as FIFA, and it is a common practice where the previous games are removed so companies can get users to buy the new game instead.

Unless fans want to buy physical copies of these WWE games or decide to take more risky routes, there is no longer a way to buy the last four WWE games for those who have a craving for an older game.

