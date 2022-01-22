The 3 worst and 2 best WWE video games

Pro wrestling video games - WWE games in particular - are really kind of either/or when it comes to their quality. The good ones are astoundingly good, and the bad ones are really bad.

There aren't many that are in the middle. So, when a new one is released, it's kind of a crapshoot as far as whether you'll be spending hours and hours of joyful playtime on it - or if you'll want to instantly demand a refund.

WWE 2K22 will hit store shelves in a couple of months, and it's the first mainline (meaning *not* 2K Battlegrounds) WWE game in around two years. After the problems that came along with 2K20, 2K Games and studio Visual Concepts took a step back - as well as an extra year of development time - to get 2K22 right.

But that got us thinking about wrestling games from the past - both good and bad. Eventually, we came up with a list and we've rounded up the two best and three worst WWE-related video games.

We have decided that any games based on past promotions that Vince McMahon's company currently owns are eligible. So, WCW and ECW games are in - but titles like Legends of Wrestling or the Fire Pro series are not.

Before we get to the list, we have one quick dishonorable mention.

Dishonorable mention: WWE 2K18 (Nintendo Switch edition only)

Don't get us wrong: all the other versions of 2K18 are perfectly fine. It featured Kurt Angle as an unlockable character for pre-orders the same year he was inducted into the Hall of Fame (the game actually came out in 2017). It wasn't the best title in the series, but it made some improvements in a number of areas and was generally met with decent reviews.

Aside from the version that was released on the Nintendo Switch, that is. The 2K series is infamous for being loaded with bugs and glitches when they hit the store shelves, this was ridiculous.

From framerate problems to missing or scaled down features, the Switch version of 2K18 had all the hallmarks of a rushed and lazy port.

It didn't go unnoticed that this was released during the holidays and the Nintendo Switch was a huge seller that year.

So, while 2K18 is hardly anywhere near the list of the worst wrestling games ever, if all the other console editions were released in the same state as the Switch version, it would be number one without a doubt.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha