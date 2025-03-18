6 Beginner tips to get started with Raft

Knowing a few beginner tips for Raft can help you enjoy a seamless experience in the survival sandbox environment. Although Raft offers ample freedom in building and crafting, it also presents significant challenges such as managing hunger and thirst, along with resource gathering. While it may seem straightforward, the game mechanics can be daunting for both newcomers and experienced players.

Ad

With that said, this article details a few beginner tips to get started with Raft. Read on to find out more about the game.

Best beginner tips for starting Raft

Here are the best tips that can help you in Raft as a beginner:

1) Prioritize gathering Wood and Plastic

Plastic in Raft (Image via Redbeet Interactive)

Resources are crucial for survival and success in Raft. To thrive, prioritize collecting as many resources as possible while navigating the open seas. Plastic and Wood are the most essential early-game resources.

Ad

Trending

Wood is crucial for expanding your raft and crafting vital tools, while plastic is used for crafting things like water purifiers. Pay close attention to floating debris and use your hook to collect everything you can.

Also read: Can you play Raft on a Mac?

2) Manage your hunger and thirst

Cooking in Raft (Image via Redbeet Interactive)

You should prioritize crafting a basic water purifier to access fresh drinking water as soon as possible. A reliable source of food can be obtained through fishing. To get started, build a fishing rod and begin catching fish, which can then be cooked on a grill.

Ad

Carry food supplies when venturing into larger islands. While some islands may offer cooked food, it's not a reliable source of both water and sustenance. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, you should plan and stock up on enough supplies to last throughout your trip.

3) Defend against enemies

Shark in Raft (Image via Redbeet Interactive)

The world of Raft presents several challenges, one of them being the enemies that haunt you at every turn. Gamers will encounter animals like warthogs, hyenas, bears, and sharks. Sharks are the most notorious opponents that will chase you from the beginning of the game.

Ad

Similar to the depths of the ocean, the land harbors threats such as bears and hyenas that survivors must be ready to confront. Stocking up on spears is the most effective strategy to deal with these animals.

Also read: Every available cheat and command in Raft

4) Build your base

Building a base in Raft (Image via Redbeet Interactive)

You should expand your Rafts, which can be modified into magnificent structures. Expanding the Rafts offers better protection and more room to work. Resources like wood, plastics, palm leaves, metal, and scrap must be gathered for building bases.

Ad

To optimize your raft's layout and make the most of your available space, start by planning a strategic expansion plan. Begin with a modest initial expansion and gradually scale up your raft's size over time.

5) Don't overstay on Islands

Islands in Raft (Image via Redbeet Interactive)

You should explore the map as new lands will provide you with more resources. However, staying for too long will just exhaust vital resources that could lead to elimination. It's not always worth stopping at every island to stock up on supplies. Many islands can be skipped altogether. To conserve time, keep a close eye on your inventory levels and only dock when necessary.

Ad

Also read: 5 best survival games released in 2024

6) Gathering tools

Building hammer in Raft (Image via Redbeet Interactive)

Tools are crucial for survival and advancement in Raft. The primary tool is the plastic hook, used to collect floating debris and essential early-game resources. As you progress, you'll craft various tools tailored to specific purposes. Defensive tools, such as spears and bows, are vital for protecting against sharks and other hostile creatures.

Ad

The building hammer enables you to construct and repair your raft, while axes and machetes are necessary for harvesting resources on islands. Fishing rods provide a reliable food source, and the research table unlocks advanced crafting recipes, further enhancing the chances of your survival.

Also read: 5 best survival games to play on Android (November 2024)

That covers the best beginner tips to get started with Raft. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.