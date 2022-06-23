Can you play Raft on a Mac?

It can be argued that the survival genre often provides opportunities for studios to experiment with the games they're making. Raft is a great example of one such title where the developers were allowed to use their creative ideas; rather than a vast empty wilderness for the player to explore and conquer, Raft sets them adrift in a vast and endless ocean.

Initially stuck in early access for four years, the game has seen its fair share of beta stages and content changes. However, it is finally out of that phase. And with this development comes a large update, Version 1.0 The Final Chapter, featuring bug fixes and additional content.

With many different ways to play Raft on PC, some gamers on other platforms may be wondering if they will be able to play this survival title. Luckily, with the latest update, there is information on the platforms that players can currently use to experience one of the most unique games around right now.

Platforms that can run Raft



Currently, there are not a lot of platforms that have access to Raft. Since the game was in early access and available on itch.io for the longest time, it might not have had the resources or exposure necessary to be developed for platforms aside from PC. Also, only certain types of computers will have legitimate access to the game.

As the game is only available on Steam, only platforms that can access Steam can run the game. Sadly, this means that Mac users are going to have to miss out on this title, whereas users of Linux and Windows systems will still be able to play the title. Even Steam Deck owners will have access to the game.

Currently, it is unclear whether or not the game will be available on other platforms. That said, it can be taken that Raft may come to Xbox at a later date due to it being available on Windows.

The game, developed using the Unity engine, also means that it will be easy to bring to consoles.

Given that the game is already seeing a dedicated and supportive community, the team behind Raft may be motivated to make different ports of the game at some point. That said, due to devs just releasing a major content update recently, it may be a while before the team feels the need to add, adjust, or fix anything in the game.

Considering the state of other popular survival games like Rust and ARK, which are currently available on various platforms, it can be deduced that when a game reels in a large audience, its chances of arriving on other platforms increase. Given the Raft's simple yet charming art style, the title would feel right at home on platforms like the Nintendo Switch and iOS computing devices.

In summary, the game is currently only available on Steam. But if it continues to grow in terms of popularity and capitalizes on its current success, different versions for other systems may be on the horizon. While this is still unconfirmed, it always helps to stay positive for future developments for these beloved games.

