Rust for PC: System requirements, download size, links, and more

In one of the most surprising gaming stories of 2021, Rust has made an unexpected comeback and hugely.

Almost seven years old, the game has achieved massive numbers in terms of concurrent players. Its recent success is primarily down to the content creators and streamers picking up and re-discovering the title.

Rust, by all means, is an extremely fun and instantly engaging experience, given its relatively easy-to-grasp concept. Much like the best survival games, it does not do much hand-holding and lets players pick up the pieces and build themselves a base and thrive in the game's harsh lands.

Rust is an enjoyable title that has quickly become a favorite for PC players, but it will take pretty expensive hardware to run the game with no issues.

Rust on PC: All the details jotted down

Rust is quite the taxing game for PCs, and older setups might take a lot of beating to run it at an optimal level. The game can also get brutal pretty quickly as it is regarded as one of the harshest titles on Steam due to players usually one-shotting each other from afar and its steep learning curve.

However, it won't be long before players pick up and learn the basics and start building past their first base, and eventually thrive. Their success in Rust depends quite a lot on how much punishment they are willing to go through in order to reach the top.

Download from Steam (link here)

Size: 20 GB

Minimum system requirements (Source - Steam):

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 8.1 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-9590 or better

Memory: 10 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 670 2GB / AMD R9 280 better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD is highly recommended. Else players can expect longer than average load times.