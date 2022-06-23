Every available cheat and command in Raft

Raft is a 2018 survival game that leaves the player adrift in an unforgiving sea. Every advantage is necessary when players are up against starvation, dehydration, and a ravenous shark, but the game has gradually taken one advantage away.

Like many PC games, players could once open the console and change a variety of items through command inputs. As the game recently left early access, however, it no longer has that ability by default. Thankfully, everything can be accomplished through the power of community modding.

How to enable console commands in Raft

Once the game was upgraded, it brought story and gameplay updates, alongside an end of the available cheats. Though players could once cheat with relative ease, they will have to mod the game to unlock that ability today.

Players can download this mod to enable the cheats that players were enjoying before the game's full release. This allows players to open the console by pressing F10 and entering the necessary commands.

The available cheats in Raft

After installing the mod, players will have access to seven unique cheats. Each of these cheats will make the game radically easier by eliminating one of the many ways players can die.

/set hunger X:

This allows players to remove the hunger element of the game. Players can survive eternally without food, making their journey much easier.

/set thirst X:

Getting fresh water is tough on the open sea, so removing thirst can be very helpful. Players will die of thirst quicker than they will die of starvation, so this is even more significant.

/set oxygen X:

Oxygen is crucial for exploring under the sea. While dangerous, this is where players will get most of their useful items. Unlimited oxygen will definitely make their endeavour easier.

/set health X:

In a survival/crafting game like this one, removing the survival elements might seem like missing the point. However, some players just want to build spectacular creations without the threat of death. This allows players to do just that.

Easy Crafting:

Players spend the most time crafting items to aid their survival at sea. From oxygen tanks to grills and bowls, there are a lot of things players will need. This cheat speeds up the process and reduces the number of parts necessary.

Easy Construction:

Similar to Easy Crafting but for larger projects, additions and extensions to the eponymous water vehicle will be made easier with this mod.

Unlimited Tool Durability:

Tools breaking can be a substantial problem while at sea. Players who want to construct moving marvels on water can do so without their tools giving up on them.

These are the seven adjustable cheats available with the aforementioned mod. Check out Wemod and raftmodding.com for even more options to customize the experience.

With mods, there are almost endless cheats that can be added to the game. Players only need to seek them out, turn them on, and experience the game anew.

