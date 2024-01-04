"Behind every mask": League of Legends LoLdle answers 547 (Friday, January 5, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 5, 2024, are out now. To conquer this game's perplexing riddles, players must possess a profound understanding of emojis, abilities, quotes, splash arts, and other aspects linked to each LoL champion. Furthermore, they can share their results on various social media platforms. That said, here is today's quote puzzle:

"Behind every mask… is another mask."

All the answers for January 5's LoLdle are provided below.

Fiora, Jhin, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 547th edition (January 5, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the January 5 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Fiora

Fiora Quote: Jhin

Jhin Ability: Caitlyn; Bonus : E

Caitlyn; : E Emoji: Neeko

Neeko Splash art: Sejuani, Bonus: Traditional Sejuani

Fiora is an exceptional toplane champion in League of Legends. She comes from Demacia and first joined the LoL scene in 2012. As for the quote puzzle, it should be relatively easy to attribute it to Jhin, one of the best ADC characters.

Recognizing Caitlyn's E ability won't be difficult since she is among the most formidable ADC champions within the game. Those familiar with LoL would promptly recognize Neeko's enigmatic emoji puzzle, owing to her adeptness as a mage champion. However, discerning Sejuani's Traditional splash art will be challenging.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

January 4, LoLdle 546: Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon

Karma, Kha'Zix, Naafiri, Garen, Talon January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger

Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick

Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath

Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath

Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai

The answers for the 548th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 6, 2024.