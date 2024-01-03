"If I eat you, will I learn how to die?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 546 (Thursday, January 4, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 4, 2024, are out now. To successfully solve these intricate riddles, players must possess extensive knowledge of emojis, abilities, quotes, splash arts, and other elements associated with each LoL champion. Below is the quote puzzle of the day:

"If I eat you, will I learn how to die?"

All answers for January 4's LoLdle are shown below.

Karma, Kha'Zix, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 546th edition (January 4, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the January 4 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Karma

Karma Quote: Kha'Zix

Kha'Zix Ability: Naafiri; Bonus : Passive

Naafiri; : Passive Emoji: Garen

Garen Splash art: Talon, Bonus: Renegade Talon

Karma is a champion in League of Legends who is well-regarded for her supportive abilities. She hails from the land of Ionia and made her debut in the game back in 2011. As for the quote, it shouldn't be too difficult to attribute it to Kha'Zix, who is widely recognized as one of the top jungle champions.

It won't be difficult to recognize Naafiri's ability, as she is one of the most recent champions in the game. Those with experience will immediately notice Garen's emoji puzzle, given his expertise as a skilled fighter champion. Identifying Talon's Renegade splash art, on the other hand, may prove to be quite challenging.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

January 3, LoLdle 545: Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner

Zoe, Xayah, Gwen, Annie, Skarner January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger

Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick

Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath

Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath

Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai

The answers for the 547th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 5, 2024.