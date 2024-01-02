"If love is feeling so deeply for another": League of Legends LoLdle answers 545 (Wednesday, January 3, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its January 3, 2024, questions have just been released. Players must be well-versed in a multitude of emojis, abilities, quotes, splash arts, and other elements linked to every LoL champion to correctly decipher these complicated riddles. The quote puzzle for today has been provided below:

"“If love is feeling so deeply for another that you want to chew your way under their skin, then I love Rakan…"

All answers for today's LoLdle are shown below.

Zoe, Xayah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 545th edition (January 3, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the January 3 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Zoe

Zoe Quote: Xayah

Xayah Ability: Gwen, Bonus : E

Gwen, : E Emoji: Annie

Annie Splash art: Skarner, Bonus: Earthrune Skarner

Zoe stands out as a notable champion among players in League of Legends. She originates from the land of Targon and first appeared in 2017. After that, it should not be too challenging to attribute the quote to Xayah, as she is one of the finest ADC champions.

Gwen's ability is quite easy to recognize since she is currently one of the most popular champions for the top lane in both ranked and professional matches. From thereon, veterans will be quick to spot Annie's emoji puzzle, considering she is a highly skilled mage champion in the current meta. Conversely, identifying Skarner's Earthrune could pose a considerable challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

January 2, LoLdle 544: Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear

Mordekaiser, Leona, Karma, Zac, Volibear January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger

Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick

Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath

Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath

Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai

The answers for the 546th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 4, 2024.