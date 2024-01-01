"First light approaches": League of Legends LoLdle answers 544 (Tuesday, January 2, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its January 2, 2024, questions have just been released. Players must be thoroughly informed about various emojis, abilities, quotes, splash arts, and other aspects associated with each LoL champion to decipher these riddles properly. Today's quote puzzle has been mentioned below:

"First light approaches."

All of the LoLdle answers have been shown below.

Mordekaiser, Leona, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 544th edition (January 2, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the January 2 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Mordekaiser

Mordekaiser Quote: Leona

Leona Ability: Karma, Bonus : E

Karma, : E Emoji: Zac

Zac Splash art: Volibear, Bonus: Runeguard Volibear

Mordekaiser is a prominent fighter among League of Legends players. He hails from the region of Shadow Isles and made his debut in 2010. Following that, the quote puzzle should be easy to solve, as many are familiar with Leona's quote, who's one of the best support champions in the game.

The ability puzzle can be a little difficult, as Karma is currently one of the least-used champions in ranked and professional matches. However, deciphering Zac's emoji puzzle should be straightforward, as he's a great jungle champion in the current meta. Lastly, recognizing Volibear's Runeguard shouldn't pose any challenges.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy

Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir

Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin

LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves

Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth

Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger

Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi

Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump

Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius

Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick

Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath

Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath

Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai

Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune

Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar

Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux

Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch

The answers for the 545th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 3, 2024.