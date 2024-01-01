"First light approaches": League of Legends LoLdle answers 544 (Tuesday, January 2, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its January 2, 2024, questions have just been released. Players must be thoroughly informed about various emojis, abilities, quotes, splash arts, and other aspects associated with each LoL champion to decipher these riddles properly. Today's quote puzzle has been mentioned below:
"First light approaches."
All of the LoLdle answers have been shown below.
Mordekaiser, Leona, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 544th edition (January 2, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the January 2 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Mordekaiser
- Quote: Leona
- Ability: Karma, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Zac
- Splash art: Volibear, Bonus: Runeguard Volibear
Mordekaiser is a prominent fighter among League of Legends players. He hails from the region of Shadow Isles and made his debut in 2010. Following that, the quote puzzle should be easy to solve, as many are familiar with Leona's quote, who's one of the best support champions in the game.
The ability puzzle can be a little difficult, as Karma is currently one of the least-used champions in ranked and professional matches. However, deciphering Zac's emoji puzzle should be straightforward, as he's a great jungle champion in the current meta. Lastly, recognizing Volibear's Runeguard shouldn't pose any challenges.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- January 1, LoLdle 543: Ryze, Renata Glasc, Evelynn, Jax, Poppy
- December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir
- December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin
- December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves
- December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth
- December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger
- December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi
- December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump
- December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius
- December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick
- December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath
- December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath
- December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai
- December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune
- December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar
- December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux
- December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch
The answers for the 545th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 3, 2024.