Belle Delphine asks fans to describe her in three words, internet comes up with hilarious replies

Internet personality Mary-Belle Kirschner, known popularly as Belle Delphine, recently took to Twitter to ask fans about their opinions about her.

Alongside a picture of herself, the 21-year-old YouTuber attached a caption to her latest post, which read:

"sum me up in three words".

Known to break the internet with her edgy content, Belle Delphine's recent tweet ended up attracting a significant amount of interest online.

Within minutes, her comments section was flooded with a barrage of responses, which ranged from the hilarious to the downright bizarre, as Twitter users shared their honest opinions on the YouTuber.

Twitter sums up Belle Delphine in three words

Belle Delphine is one of the most polarizing figures in entertainment and is best known for popularizing the GamerGirl "Bath Water" trend, which reportedly sold out within three days of its launch.

Since then, she has adopted a unique persona that oscillates between being "kawaii" and risque, earning her a huge army of simp fans.

With her recent tweet, she invited a slew of responses, a majority of which were from her simp fans.

These fans soon became a source of ridicule for the online community, who trolled their displays of affection via memes and sardonic replies:

i was hacked — garfieldtoilet🚬🔪🪓 (@garfieldtoilet) January 20, 2021

belle please dm me lol — adrien 🧛🏽 (@IcedOutYayo) January 20, 2021

ＦＵＣＫＩＮＧＳＩＭＰ — ༺𖤐 𝕷𝖊𝖎𝖌𝖍 𝕯𝖆𝖛𝖎𝖉𝖘𝖔𝖓 𖤐༻ (@ubixl_) January 20, 2021

Yoo man thanks for the ps5 gonna get a new Xbox now — King Masked (@RealKingMasked) January 20, 2021

Aaron caught simping 1/20/21 — h (@TrippyChaz) January 20, 2021

what followers — Nathan (@n13__1) January 20, 2021

On the other hand, others were brutally honest in their opinions as they came up with pretty savage replies, aimed directly at Belle Delphine's persona and style of content:

genuinely terrifying stop — Hamza The Quadeca Stan (@hacisse1) January 20, 2021

Anything for clout pic.twitter.com/pG8RcViZRY — Ryuko (Wannbe Voice Actor) Matoi (@Ryuko_Matoi5150) January 20, 2021

dont look at her, look at this guy in paris pic.twitter.com/PeOVgJyOc2 — Snax (anbu) (@Snaxypoo) January 20, 2021

You are overrated — 𝔍o𝔍one𝔖 #MáfiaDoCafé 🗿📲 (@JaoD61) January 20, 2021

She said describe her, not yourself. — SuperKamiGuru (@SuperKamiGuru0) January 20, 2021

From the responses above, it is quite evident that Belle Delphine continues to draw a mixed response from the online community.

Not one to shy away from courting controversy, the South Africa-born British YouTuber often finds herself in the spotlight, most recently due to a controversial roleplay photoshoot that attracted a significant amount of backlash online.

From releasing a viral Christmas video to clapping back at her critics, Belle Delphine is certainly no stranger to breaking the internet.

Moreover, with her recent foray into the adult entertainment industry, it looks like her spot on the Twitter trending page is pretty much guaranteed in the upcoming weeks.