Belle Delphine asks fans to describe her in three words, internet comes up with hilarious replies

Internet personality Mary-Belle Kirschner, known popularly as Belle Delphine, recently took to Twitter to ask fans about their opinions about her.
Alongside a picture of herself, the 21-year-old YouTuber attached a caption to her latest post, which read:
"sum me up in three words".
Known to break the internet with her edgy content, Belle Delphine's recent tweet ended up attracting a significant amount of interest online.
Within minutes, her comments section was flooded with a barrage of responses, which ranged from the hilarious to the downright bizarre, as Twitter users shared their honest opinions on the YouTuber.
Twitter sums up Belle Delphine in three words
Belle Delphine is one of the most polarizing figures in entertainment and is best known for popularizing the GamerGirl "Bath Water" trend, which reportedly sold out within three days of its launch.
Since then, she has adopted a unique persona that oscillates between being "kawaii" and risque, earning her a huge army of simp fans.
With her recent tweet, she invited a slew of responses, a majority of which were from her simp fans.
These fans soon became a source of ridicule for the online community, who trolled their displays of affection via memes and sardonic replies:
On the other hand, others were brutally honest in their opinions as they came up with pretty savage replies, aimed directly at Belle Delphine's persona and style of content:
From the responses above, it is quite evident that Belle Delphine continues to draw a mixed response from the online community.
Not one to shy away from courting controversy, the South Africa-born British YouTuber often finds herself in the spotlight, most recently due to a controversial roleplay photoshoot that attracted a significant amount of backlash online.
From releasing a viral Christmas video to clapping back at her critics, Belle Delphine is certainly no stranger to breaking the internet.
Moreover, with her recent foray into the adult entertainment industry, it looks like her spot on the Twitter trending page is pretty much guaranteed in the upcoming weeks.Published 21 Jan 2021, 10:16 IST