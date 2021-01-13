Belle Delphine slammed for disturbing, graphic photoshoot

Mary-Belle "Belle Delphine" Kirschner has come under fire online after posting a series of graphic pictures on Twitter.

The South African-born British YouTuber recently shocked the online community after releasing pictures of herself being held captive by a masked assailant.

She can be seen with duct tape over her mouth and tied up at the back of his van, seemingly playing the role of a helpless abductee.

The disturbing images are tinged with an intense shade of sexual assault and pedophilia. Belle Delphine is known to exhibit childlike mannerisms, which are part of her controversial online persona.

and i’m not kinkshaming btw bc u shouldnt b posting things like that on the internet and her uglahh didn’t put a trigger warning or anything 😁👍🏽 — ~ ☾ mon~☆♡ (@monnoxide_) January 12, 2021

Without any trigger warning of any sort, several Twitter users were left scandalized and disturbed on seeing the thread. They proceeded to call Belle Delphine out for allegedly "enabling pedophiles."

Twitter reacts to Belle Delphine's controversial photoshoot

The 21-year old has been grabbing headlines of late, courtesy of explicit content doing the rounds, ever since she announced her foray into the adult entertainment industry.

Belle Delphine is perhaps best known for popularizing the GamerGirl "Bath Water" trend, which reportedly sold out within three days of its launch.

With a rather colorful history of past eccentricities, the internet sensation is often subjected to various memes and sardonic jibes by the online community.

However, her recent photoshoot has come in for severe criticism, as fans called her out for allegedly glorifying and attempting to recreate sexual assault on a public platform:

Trigger warning: Tweets contain graphic, distressing material.

Alright, I'm muting this already. All these people defending this shit is seriously disgusting me. "ShE is BaRElY DrEsSed LiKe A chIld!!!" Stfu, sick fucks. — YaBoiToasty (@YaBoiToasty_) January 13, 2021

no im not kink shamming do what you fucking want but posting it for the world to see with no trigger warning is the fucking problem. — riyah (@corpseewhore) January 12, 2021

It literally screams pedo-baiting — ₳฿ł (@n0str0mo_) January 12, 2021

quite frankly if you support belle delphine you need to get help and be placed on a government watch list — townie7 (@deadgirldisco) January 12, 2021

This is extremely disturbing on multiple levels. — sceneries ✨ (@skinsceneries) January 13, 2021

I think she has already been kicked out of every single outlet but she’d fans are so deranged that they keep following her wherever she goes — Mexican Power (@mexican_power) January 13, 2021

this is the worst thing ever. nothing like this should be romanticized. she and all the people that got approved of this should really seek therapy — V. ♡ (@corpsethelegend) January 12, 2021

ok before u simps come here saying its a kink or some shit, idc what u do in ur bed room or free time but when u are literally advertising that to ur audience of grown men and promoting violence against women there is a problem. she didnt even put a tw or anything. — R♡RI (@rorikira) January 12, 2021

Everyone who ever helped Belle Delphine build a platform should be sent directly to prison. — 死刑🥶 (@ChicoAmnte) January 13, 2021

don’t support her in any way shape or form period — jess (@lmaojexi) January 13, 2021

Belle delphine is that special type of trash. — B.O.B (@UnafraidZEO) January 13, 2021

miss girl literally sold other peoples nudes when she was a minor, infantilized herself in her shoots from the jump, and then making a bad name for sexworkers and yall FINALLY see the issue — KeondraK ⁷ (@PeachieRad) January 13, 2021

Another section wished they hadn't clicked on the trending page, as the lack of a graphic trigger warning left them shocked:

belle delphine is fostering pedophilia. and today she did smth so fucking outrageous omfg pic.twitter.com/yF8MW9N6Id — sub to techno (@nymphloll) January 13, 2021

I just know belle delphine simps relate to this pic.twitter.com/CscwfRQJOe — DA COOCHIE BANDIT (@wondercoochie) January 12, 2021

"Oh, why is Belle Delphine trendin-" pic.twitter.com/MLHjwGbq8t — Yonni (@Yonnitheduck) January 12, 2021

Me: *sees belle delphine trending*



Me: “oh cool there might be some funny mem-“



My eyes: pic.twitter.com/BkAMPbloYE — Homer (@thekiddeku) January 12, 2021

hmm why is belle delphine trending?

*click trend* pic.twitter.com/2FHrAgoOKG — ganks (@gankycrepe) January 12, 2021

me when i saw belle delphine trending pic.twitter.com/2D9lGsfaiZ — alexa (@G0GT0PIAS) January 12, 2021

huh, why’s belle delphine trending again. probably just something really stupi- pic.twitter.com/Zty4dpt93s — mkm ? (@myoukyomou) January 12, 2021

Just found out why Belle Delphine is trending, Me currently 🤮 pic.twitter.com/u6tuien8oE — Ch (@Chief44445) January 12, 2021

i wonder why belle delphine is trending, probably something stu- pic.twitter.com/wb2LuK0M8N — brooke (@brookeeatsbooks) January 12, 2021

While most of the online community is incensed at the OnlyFans star's recent photoshoot, a few people urged fans not to "kink-shame" her. As a result, this has triggered a whole new debate surrounding appropriate fetishism online.

Over her career, Belle Delphine has certainly been no stranger to controversy. She has adopted a trademark persona that oscillates between "kawaii" and risque, which has earned her an army of "simp" fans who continue to fawn over every single post of hers.

While she has made a living by churning out edgy content all these years, it seems like her recent post may have crossed a line and invoked the ire of the online community.

From calling her out for her questionable past actions to criticizing her entire fan base, it looks like Belle Delphine's latest photoshoot has landed her in hot water.