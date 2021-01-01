Belle Delphine breaks the internet on New Year's Day ft. Dream, GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap

Internet celebrity Belle Delphine ushered in 2021 by breaking the internet yet again, and this time, she had popular Minecraft YouTubers Dream, GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap for company.

The 21-year old South-African born British internet personality recently grabbed headlines with her explicit OnlyFans video going viral online.

Despite her video coming out on Christmas day, it continues to be a major source of interest for the online community.

Moreover, it ended up being thrust into the spotlight yet again recently, when Minecraft sensation Dream revealed that he watched her video with his group of friends on Christmas Day:

// nsfw



Jokes ensue after Youtuber Dream shares a story about watching popular adult content creator Belle Delphine with his friends on the Scuffed Podcast by Trainwreckstv pic.twitter.com/xhUupX7yAb — renee !! 📌 (VCGC ONE MONTH 💖) (@bapnaps) January 1, 2021

The revelation took place recently during a special New Year's Day episode of the popular Scuffed podcast hosted by Trainwrecks.

In the clip above, which has since gone viral, Dream can be heard speaking about Belle Delphine:

"So you know Belle Delphine right?She released like her new film right.... So, George, Sap and me were like just interested and curious, so we were just watching it and not in a weird way and it was like a viewing party"

He also goes on to hilariously reveal that his mom's friend happened to walk in on them, which left the others in splits.

In light of this recent revelation, Twitter was soon abuzz with several hilarious reactions as fans came to terms with the fact that Dream watches Belle Delphine.

Twitter reacts to Dream watching Belle Delphine

Soon after news of Dream watching Belle Delphine with his friends on Christmas Day went viral online, fans had a meltdown as they responded with a plethora of memes which ranged from humour to shock.

Here are some of the reactions online:

The Twitter guy having to start off 2021 by writing a description for “Belle Delphine” pic.twitter.com/bxKlg8H3Df — 🍪Sapnaps Cookie🍪 (@SapnapsCookie) January 1, 2021

Finally, nothing minecraft related in the trending tab.

On second thought, why is belle delphine tre pic.twitter.com/zIKce2s1ny — khai S. 🍾 (@willowbeeit) January 1, 2021

I wonder why Belle Delphine is tren- pic.twitter.com/WXqMvS17ez — rainy is a very good boy (@itsnotrainynow) January 1, 2021

// nsfw



sometimes i forget that dream, george, and sapnap are actually the straightest white men ever until i learn shit like they screenshared belle delphine’s porno on christmas day and i am reminded of the bitter truth — char :) (@enddcrystal) January 1, 2021

clicked on belle delphine excepting something funny and then its just people getting surprised that people who play minecraft can also look at porn.



you wanna know who else can look at porn? pic.twitter.com/AkqzwJWBJ9 — StixDust | bunger! (@StixDust) January 1, 2021

me after I find out why belle delphine is trending again: pic.twitter.com/ZWFz7ea3SJ — Deeya Verma (दिया) (دیا) (@deeya_the_dino) January 1, 2021

nsfw //

.

.

dream antis after opening the trending tab expecting to see a new belle delphine porno pic.twitter.com/VraDA8USea — brooke :3 (@blondesokka) January 1, 2021

people realising their favourite mc tubers are watching belle delphine and that they arent innocent kids pic.twitter.com/PEQNZlrfkk — Pasadena (@grizeigeartist) January 1, 2021

// nsfw



us: aw :) dream was making cookies with his sister and being with his family! how cute :)

dream: literally watching belle delphine porn with sapnap and george — ʚbea after hours LLC (📌) (@DREAMKlSS) January 1, 2021

i can’t believe we were like “imagine dream in plaid pajamas opening presents with his family and playing with patches on christmas morning🥺” and the mf was watching belle delphine porn with his friends — sal 🛷!! (@starrykarl) January 1, 2021

dream george and sapnap watching belle delphine pic.twitter.com/QVblaaLxBR — yam (@yamsdream) January 1, 2021

nsfw //



so you’re telling me.... dream subscribed to belle delphine’s onlyfans in order to watch it WITH sapnap and george, ALL WHILE HIS MOTHERS FRIEND IS AT HIS HOUSE, FULLSCREEN ON TWO MONITORS, FULL VOLUME. WATCHING WITH BOTH SAPNAP AND GEORGE. GOOD FUCKING NIGHT. — carly misses dream (@banditocarly) January 1, 2021

me checking why is Belle Delphine trending and then finding out: pic.twitter.com/NcqaE9HN2x — al axe ow bone (@petmikehat) January 1, 2021

Dream left us for Belle Delphine.... — GRASS (SUPPORT 📌) (@pussynotfound) January 1, 2021

// NSFW



Dream normally: Dream when watching

. belle delphine's only fans: pic.twitter.com/5NKq32CHKj — JustinWasTaken ||🦀Ranboo Apologist || (@KermitPoggers) January 1, 2021

//slight nsfw



i come into twitter seeing belle delphine trending, i click cautiously expecting something else. oh no , it’s just dream, george and unfortunately sappitus nappitus watching belle delphines porno on christmas day.... pic.twitter.com/Fb6UoclUrc — ani⁷ is in her twitch chat 🍄 I MISS JUNGKOOK DHMU (@koos_gcf) January 1, 2021

so i wake up to the dream team talking about belle delphine’s onlyfans pic.twitter.com/DHLlNn0pp3 — mona 🐝 (@m0narty) January 1, 2021

As reactions continue to pour in, it looks like Dream's recent revelation has once again catapulted Belle Delphine to the top of the Twitter trending page.

Dream is one of the most popular faceless YouTubers today, who is revered in the Minecraft community for his speed runs and insane plays.

He is the central figure around whom the famous Dream SMP, which includes the likes of Karl Jacobs, GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap and more, was created. Today, he is regarded as one of the biggest phenomenons in the streaming community, with millions of fans across the globe.

Belle Delphine, on the other hand, is best known for popularising the GamerGirl "Bath Water" trend, which reportedly sold out within three days of its launch.

Since then she has adopted a unique persona which oscillates between being "kawaii" and risque all at once, on account of which she is known to command a huge army of simp fans.

Of late, she has been focussing on making a switch towards becoming a full-time OnlyFans creator, with her recent Christmas video continuing to make waves online.