Belle Delphine breaks the internet on New Year's Day ft. Dream, GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap

Internet celebrity Belle Delphine ushered in 2021 by breaking the internet yet again, and this time, she had popular Minecraft YouTubers Dream, GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap for company.
The 21-year old South-African born British internet personality recently grabbed headlines with her explicit OnlyFans video going viral online.
Despite her video coming out on Christmas day, it continues to be a major source of interest for the online community.
Moreover, it ended up being thrust into the spotlight yet again recently, when Minecraft sensation Dream revealed that he watched her video with his group of friends on Christmas Day:
The revelation took place recently during a special New Year's Day episode of the popular Scuffed podcast hosted by Trainwrecks.
In the clip above, which has since gone viral, Dream can be heard speaking about Belle Delphine:
"So you know Belle Delphine right?She released like her new film right.... So, George, Sap and me were like just interested and curious, so we were just watching it and not in a weird way and it was like a viewing party"
He also goes on to hilariously reveal that his mom's friend happened to walk in on them, which left the others in splits.
In light of this recent revelation, Twitter was soon abuzz with several hilarious reactions as fans came to terms with the fact that Dream watches Belle Delphine.
Twitter reacts to Dream watching Belle Delphine
Soon after news of Dream watching Belle Delphine with his friends on Christmas Day went viral online, fans had a meltdown as they responded with a plethora of memes which ranged from humour to shock.
Here are some of the reactions online:
As reactions continue to pour in, it looks like Dream's recent revelation has once again catapulted Belle Delphine to the top of the Twitter trending page.
Dream is one of the most popular faceless YouTubers today, who is revered in the Minecraft community for his speed runs and insane plays.
He is the central figure around whom the famous Dream SMP, which includes the likes of Karl Jacobs, GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap and more, was created. Today, he is regarded as one of the biggest phenomenons in the streaming community, with millions of fans across the globe.
Belle Delphine, on the other hand, is best known for popularising the GamerGirl "Bath Water" trend, which reportedly sold out within three days of its launch.
Since then she has adopted a unique persona which oscillates between being "kawaii" and risque all at once, on account of which she is known to command a huge army of simp fans.
Of late, she has been focussing on making a switch towards becoming a full-time OnlyFans creator, with her recent Christmas video continuing to make waves online.
Published 01 Jan 2021, 20:14 IST