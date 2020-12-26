The Belle Delphine leaked clip is taking the internet by storm

Recently, an obscene clip was leaked by Belle Delphine on Christmas day 2020, and it has taken the internet by storm.

Belle Delphine had been throwing hints about an obscene video that she was planning to post on her OnlyFans account. The video was then confirmed by her in a tweet last month, followed by a vague discussion between her and YouTuber/boxer Olajide Olayinka "KSI" Williams Olatunji.

However, part of the video in question is reported to have been leaked and has been trending on Twitter. Multiple YouTubers/content creators have talked about this leaked video, and viewers appear to be divided.

A leaked clip featuring Belle Delphine has taken the internet by storm

Belle Delphine and KSI were engaged in a vague Twitter discussion that most fans thought was confirmation that the latter would also feature in the video.

True to her word, Belle Delphine did post the clip on her OnlyFans account, but it had already been leaked and watched by hundreds of viewers in advance.

Prior to this, many internet personalities such as Logan Paul and YouTuber Jack “JaaackMaate” Carl Dean, were giving her advice on monetizing the video. For obvious reasons, this is no longer a possibility as the video has already been leaked on the internet.

The internet is split in their opinion. Some people were impressed with Belle Delphine following through with her promise, while others were disappointed with parts of the video.

On the bright side, many YouTubers have posted some hilarious reactions to the Belle Delphine clip.

Some Twitter users were desperate to find the clip.

Quite a few fans warned Belle Delphine that the video might bring her a lot of unwanted attention. However, Belle Delphine has repeatedly stated that she does not have an issue with “negative attention” and actually enjoys it.

Whichever way you play it, the clip has taken multiple social media platforms by storm, as Belle Delphine continues to trend on Twitter.