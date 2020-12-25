Logan Paul in disbelief after Belle Delphine reveals monthly earnings

Mary-Belle "Belle Delphine" Kirschner, in a recent Impaulsive podcast episode, revealed her monthly earnings from OnlyFans, leaving Logan Paul stunned.

Belle Delphine featured in a recent episode via video conferencing and talked about the pornographic video she promised to release on December 25th. However, both Logan Paul and Mike Majlak were more interested in knowing about her monthly earnings.

Belle Delphine then revealed that she charges $35 for each subscription and ends up earning more than a million dollars every month. Moreover, she has had the biggest withdrawal on OnlyFans, standing at two million. The above details seemed too much for Logan Paul to take, as he appeared to rethink his career on YouTube.

Belle Delphine stuns Logan Paul by revealing her earnings from OnlyFans

During their chat on the podcast, hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak began talking to Belle Delphine about her overall monthly earnings from OnlyFans.

Pat came the reply:

"Yeah, it's $35 a month. I don't want to say [how many subscribers I have]. I am being actually being quite open recently. I decided, well I'll just say it. I think, we're all, the main people on OnlyFans, roughly about the same. And at the moment it's like $1 mil a month."

While that information in itself was enough to stun Logan Paul, he asked Belle Delphine about the number of followers on the platform. However, she refused to reveal that and instead told them that she had the highest withdrawal in the platform's history.

When implored, she revealed exactly how much it was!

"OK, well it was $2 mil in one withdrawal."

Logan Paul was stunned, as viewers on YouTube joked that he was probably thinking about his own career and might want to change platforms in the future!

Belle Delphine is an Internet celebrity/Instagrammer who is known for her erotic modeling and cosplays. She has talked and thrown hints about an adult video to be posted on her OnlyFans account today, i.e., December 25th.

The 21-year-old even posted a tweet recently talking about how she would post the video in a matter of hours.

The video in question has been rumored to feature YouTuber Olajide Olayinka "KSI" Williams Olatunji. This has led to further speculation and buzz around it. Moreover, it is expected to substantially affect her monthly earnings and take it near the $1.5 million mark.