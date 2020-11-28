"Do it for free": The KSI x Belle Delphine video rumours explained

A recent tweet by popular British YouTuber KSI has sent the online community into a tizzy, as curious fans believe that he is collaborating with Belle Delphine on a special kind of "video."

This assumption stems from the fact that in his tweet, he mentioned a special Christmas surprise planned for his fans, on the same day when Belle Delphine apparently also has an OnlyFans video lined up for release:

On Christmas Day, I’m gonna give you the best most unexpected Christmas Present ever. — KSI (@KSI) November 27, 2020

What helped intensify the rumours was Belle Delphine's reply to his tweet, as well as her retweet, which was posted in her own "trademark manner":

biggest plot twist ever — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) November 27, 2020

It is due to the often explicit nature of Belle Delphine's content that fans have now begun to speculate that KSI and Belle Delphine might very well have something up their sleeve. As things stand, it certainly doesn't seem to belong to the PG-13 category either.

KSI x Belle Delphine video to arrive on Christmas Day?

While KSI is one of the most popular content creators on the internet, Belle Delphine is known for popularising the prevalent E-girl culture that dominates the internet today.

Her content often oscillates between goofy and risque, on account of which she remains a highly polarising figure on the internet.

In a recent episode of the Happy Hour podcast, she addressed the rumours of shooting an OnlyFans Christmas video with KSI:

"Oh what type of video ? Oh I would have to.....I would not sleep with him, but there are other things like not crossing the line but still would be like cool . I mean it's KSI, you know?

At one juncture, on being asked which Sidemen member would make the best OnlyFans video, her answer, unsurprisingly, was:

"Obviously KSI would do the best, cause everyone would be like 'what I want to see this, what's that about'...

She even shares her thoughts on how much funds would be required to shoot the video:

'Honestly, nothing, cause it's KSI ...Plus it would be fun, to do it for free!"

Her recent candid statements are sure to fuel further speculation, as the online community has been abuzz ever since the KSI x Belle Delphine video rumours first started doing the rounds.

While some believe it could be leading upto a music video collab, a large section believe that the duo are actually shooting an intimate OnlyFans video together.

Check out some of the reactions, online, as curious fans tried to decipher the cryptic exchange between KSI and Belle Delphine:

Coincidence that belle delphine is doing her video on Christmas Day? I think not. — Liam Bedford (@LiamBedfordYT) November 27, 2020

Strange coincidence that Belle Delphine announced she's dropping a sex tape on Christmas day too... Surely not KSI? 😂 — Ryan Thomas Knight (@wzrdryn) November 27, 2020

Hold on, are you Belle Delphine’s partner? — Andrew Brooks (@andrewbrooks232) November 27, 2020

Biggest plot twist of the year will be if ksi is dating Belle Delphine https://t.co/tm9ofxexjM — layer of pipe (@yungsponge145) November 27, 2020

Belle Delphine and KSI, I’ve been a fan for so long, the stars are aligned for this to happen. pic.twitter.com/PtAIv9eY40 — bop (@CandorianKaiser) November 27, 2020

If Belle Delphine and KSI do the mad ting and drop it on Christmas Day, it would be a suitably wild end to a frankly obscene 2020 tbh — holly (@_supersoaked) November 27, 2020

With belle delphine — Ethan (@EthanMJH18) November 27, 2020

No coincidence that belle delphine’s is on Christmas Day 👀 filming it with her partner... are we gunna find out who JJ’s GF is?! 😂 — Your Average FPL Joe (@RELAX_BATESON) November 27, 2020

Ksi x Belle delphine collab on Christmas 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — AgentVenom (@Venomon4) November 27, 2020

That Christmas video with Belle Delphine? pic.twitter.com/pLkIX9V3JV — MCFC_Kelechi (@TheCashIsHere) November 27, 2020

all i’m saying is, we’ve never seen belle delphine boyfriend, we’ve never seen ksis girlfriend and she’s releasing porn at christmas and ksi said the porno is being worked on https://t.co/deC62kqmE7 pic.twitter.com/bM2qWHUarD — aidlamb (@aidlambv2) November 27, 2020

As KSI and Belle Delphine continue to tease an upcoming video collaboration of sorts, the online community seem to be having a field day with their wild guesses above.

With the hype that has been created in light of the duo's recent banter online, it looks like fans will have to wait till Christmas Day in order to unearth the truth behind the rumoured KSI x Belle Delphine video.