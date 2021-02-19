Belle Delphine becomes gaming keyboard brand ambassador, leaves Twitter divided

Mary-Belle "Belle Delphine" Kirschner recently announced on Twitter that she has partnered with Ghost Keyboards and now has her own line of peripherals from the manufacturer.

The streamer and adult content creator joins PewDiePie and Chey ASMR's ranks as brand ambassadors for Ghost Keyboards. The premium range of peripherals ranges from $50 for the cheapest item to a whopping $330 for a complete set.

Also read: Logan Paul is still waiting on a date as a bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr seems uncertain.

Twitter reacts to Belle Delphine's latest brand deal.

Im not going to change my pc setup ever again, what the fffff-

If you want a slice of this go to... https://t.co/EFVyqMvDdX



Dis is so kewl 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MXAtfb9Xa3 — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) February 14, 2021

Notorious for pushing boundaries and testing the waters with wild moves, Delphine's latest product line is no exception. Her "ahegao" face that garnered her a lot of attention has made its way to her branded mousepad that features an anime version of her doing the same face.

However, the keyboard and mouse are fairly straightforward and feature a pink and white esthetic that is consistent with Delphine's brand.

Fans had mixed reactions to the product, with most people memeing about the announcement.

Ignore her, look at this gorilla pic.twitter.com/nIQIOCYCpU — KLAASHOUDI (@ZScheinhardt) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

i already have a keyboard but thanks anyways — j a c k💥 (@JackRosenova) February 14, 2021

All this to have a .25 kd — BabyYagi (@DamianBrutus1) February 14, 2021

Ignore her, look at this Fiuk pic.twitter.com/ihGaboKxW9 — Paulin comentarista oficial do BBB (@PaulinVinicinn) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

While some fans were indifferent, quite a few found the product line to be cool and showed support for the content creator's announcement.

Eyo that’s actually kinda cool... — Husful (@husful) February 14, 2021

Shroud competed in CSGO for half a decade for a top NA Org and has been a top streamer for nearly just as long



I bet Belle sold more keyboards pic.twitter.com/H1uWJHSMqu — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 18, 2021

That’s actually pretty dope ngl — endernic69 (@MigeeSalty) February 14, 2021

I need this!!!!! — rodri (@r0drx19) February 14, 2021

Well, we know how this is going... pic.twitter.com/bwwK8rn6zR — Mat Michael (@physchemat) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

Delphine was recently the subject of controversy over her adult content that she released in January. Fans were upset with the images released by the streamer on her Twitter. Twitter users called for her cancelation, but Delphine stood her ground with the following statement:

"I am not apologising for anything, what I did wasn't wrong and much more normal than what people think. Staying true to myself and my beliefs is more important than following a tide of angry, angsty people on the internet."

Also read: Twitter users want to cancel Jschlatt for the weirdest of reasons.