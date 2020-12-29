Belle Delphine revisits her time in school, says she was an absolute "simp" for boys

In a recent episode of Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Belle Delphine talked about her time in school and revealed that she was the “weird” girl in class.

She talked about several larger issues; like the leaked adult clip, her monthly earnings from OnlyFans, her religious beliefs, and simp culture.

She also spoke about her time in school, and said that she was an “absolute simp” for boys.

Belle Delphine talks about her time in school, says she used to “simp” for boys

Mike Majlak and Logan Paul were curious to know more about her “non-cosplay” look. The hosts thought that Belle Delphine looked “different” without her cosplay look, and asked her how developed such an interest for cosplaying.

“I was like, you know, that weird girl that no one kind of engaged much with? So I didn’t really care how I looked and stuff. Then it kind of got to where I was like 15 and I was like ohh! Maybe I will try to impress boys.”

Belle Delphine revealed that she once decided to paint her body “red” for “mufti-day” in high school. She explained that she didn't really understand the concept of “looking good” at the time and was just trying something different.

It seems like her interest in cosplays came quite naturally. She clearly didn't care what people thought she looked like and was quite experimental with her fashion choices.

Mike Majlak and Logan Paul joked that she is the “Spider-man” of OnlyFans. They also mentioned that her journey was quite impressive.

Fans will definitely be surprised to learn that her interest in cosplay developed over time, and that she wasn't different to any other teenager. Like most high school kids, she too was trying to get some attention.

Belle Dalphine has been one of the most-talked-about internet personalities in recent weeks, and it doesn't look like it's going to stop anytime soon. The podcast provided a lot of laughs and will stay in the memory.