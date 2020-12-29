Belle Delphine's boyfriend rated a "5/10", YouTuber reveals "truth" about her boyfriend

In a recent episode of the True Geordie podcast, artist and YouTuber Jack “JaackMaate” Carl Dean made some observations on Belle Delphine’s boyfriend. He gave him a rating of 5/10.

It was episode #138 of the True Geordie podcast, and the hosts were talking about Belle Delphine. JaackMaate revealed that he'd actually had the good fortune of meeting Delphine and her boyfriend some time back. According to the YouTuber, Belle Delphine’s boyfriend is a “normal guy” and shares many interests with her.

The hosts discussed Belle Delphine's persona in detail and thought that it caters to paedophiles. JaackMaate did reveal that she behaves like an “adult woman” when she leaves the internet persona behind. He added that she's also far more intimidating when she leaves the internet persona behind.

The truth behind Belle Delphine’s boyfriend, YouTuber rates him 5/10

JaackMate revealed quite a few bizarre details about Belle Delphine and her boyfriend. He suggested that the guy is fairly normal, and has had a significant influence on Belle Delphine

He also wore a Pokemon-themed Ash Ketchum hat during their meeting. JaackMaate stated quite clearly that Belle Delphine’s boyfriend is not a “ simp.”

“He is all right. He is actually a very normal, like nice guy, but there was a little bit of Belle Delphine in him to the point that he came wearing an Ash Ketchum hat. He is a very good-looking guy. He is a normal guy.”

JaackMaate also revealed that Belle Delphine’s boyfriend has his head “screwed on,” and might be more good looking than people give him credit for. It didn't stop him from rating him as a 5/10 though.

He also stated that Belle Delphine’s boyfriend did not know much about YouTube. Brian “True Georgie” Davis joked that Belle Delphine's boyfriend’s low rating would give her army of “simp” fans some hope of dating her.

Image via TG2, YouTube

The podcast's big takeaway was that Belle Delphine’s internet persona isn't like her everyday personality. Her boyfriend will definitely be of interest to most of her fans, even though he wasn't of much of interest to JaackMaate.