Bergamo Calcio in FIFA 23: Why doesn't Atalanta have their original name in the game?

Atalanta lovers who play in FIFA 23 will have to settle for Bergamo Calcio, the makeshift name of the club in the game. This is a recent incident as the club had its original name in last year's release. The change left many people confused at first until they realized the rework.

As bizarre as it may sound, it's not a new incident wherein a football club in the game follows a different name. Usually, the creative titles have some links to the club in real life. In this case, Atalanta is based in the region of Bergamo in Italy, which is probably the biggest reason to use the word.

There are different reasons why a football club might not have its original name in the game. While EA Sports doesn't explicitly give out the basis for such decisions, it has more to do with the commercial aspects. Let's look at why Atalanta goes by Bergamo Calcio in FIFA 23 and how much of that authenticity has been retained.

Bergamo Calcio in FIFA 23 retained the original footballers from Atalanta but loses out on the other areas

It became clear that Atalanta wouldn't be in their original form in FIFA 23 as soon as early access became available in late September 2022. In fact, it's a trend that has been followed with several Serie A clubs in this year's release.

Roma F.C. (A.S. Roma) FIFA 23 unlicensed club names:Bergamo Calcio (Atalanta)Latium (Lazio)Napoli F.C. (S.S.C. Napoli)Roma F.C. (A.S. Roma) https://t.co/vkkuEuhJOJ

The main reason for using a false name is to do with licensing with the clubs. Typically, EA Sports has several licenses, ranging from those with clubs to footballers. The reason behind Bergamo Calcio is because of Atalanta's exclusive deal with eFootball 2023.

Konami has been quite aggressive in recent years with the acquisition of exclusive deals. Some of these include massive names like Manchester United and Bayern Munich, among others. While these clubs have retained their identity in EA Sports' release, the same isn't the case with the Italian club.

Interestingly, the full squad is completely licensed, which means all the footballers from real life are present in the game. It's updated with all the latest transfers the club has made in the summer, and several of them even have scanned in-game faces.

The area where Bergamo Calcio loses out in authenticity is with the name EA Sports has used. The publisher has followed the region where the club is based by giving it a makeshift name.

The original kit and club logo have also been avoided for the same reason. If someone wants to play with authentic logos and kits, eFootball 2023 will have to be their go-to game. There's an alternative for FIFA 23 players on PC, as they can use mods to implement the required changes.

Atalanta is one of the several Italian clubs in FIFA 23 that have met the same fate. An identical case applies to Napoli and Roma, who don't have club licenses in the game. Something similar could happen with AC Milan and Inter in the future, who also have agreements with Konami in place.

