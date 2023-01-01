Is eFootball 2023 worth playing in 2023?

eFootball 2023 has had a tumultuous journey that has defined the game's entire progression since its release, giving a synopsis of Konami's success and failures with their football franchise. After what can be considered one of the worst releases in the genre of sports games, the developer salvaged the title's reputation to some extent.

There have been some major improvements over the last year and a half, resulting from long hours of development. It all began with the decision to change the PES brand to something more competitive and universal. The community was quite skeptical, and their worst nightmares turned out to be true.

Following a terrible start to 2022, Konami implemented some important upgrades as eFootball 2022 got a soft re-launch. It was soon followed by a conversion to eFootball 2023, and they continued to incorporate plenty of content.

Unfortunately, many features are missing at the start of 2023, despite all the hard work the developers put in. Let's find out if the game is worth someone's time and money as per its current condition.

eFootball 2023 is far from a finished product despite updates, and the cracks are quite evident

Much of eFootball 2023 is inherited from its predecessor as there hasn't been a change in the game's client. Naturally, much of title is built on the same version, which was once the worst-reviewed on Steam.

The launch was so poor that Konami had to return to their drawing boards and pause all live service for a few months.

The legacy of eFootball 2022 was short-lived, but its soft re-launch allowed the foundation of the current version to be set. A vast improvement took place in the department of overall gameplay. Unfortunately, one of PES' greatest strengths was the gameplay, and Konami messed up in 2021.

eFootball 2023's gameplay is quite stable and offers a strong sense of immersiveness. However, not everything is perfect, and the community has complained about various issues.

A major concern is the overall pace of things, as some feel everything is too fast. Meanwhile, the current gameplay is in a better place, and the same has happened with the graphics.

Gameplay is an area where it's hard to appease everyone since it depends greatly on individual preferences. Despite some valid criticisms, the overall quality at the start of 2023 is a lot better. However, there is a hope that Konami will pour in more effort in the near future. There's a lot to be done, and that's something the developer needs to hasten with.

The greatest weakness of eFootball 2023 is the live service, and it's ironic to a great extent as other modes are non-existent. Compared to EA Sports' FIFA 23, Konami's offering is quite behind in terms of specialized content. However, it also makes the Dream Team mode easier to manage than FIFA 23's Ultimate Team.

This point depends largely on what the player thinks and prefers. The Dream Team mode will feel extremely lukewarm if they're okay with the constant grind for better rewards. On the other hand, it will be perfect for those who may not have too much time to invest in a single game.

Additionally, getting higher-rated cards in the Dream Team is not very difficult. There are multiple ways to earn premium currencies, and Konami routinely hands out special cards. Hence, building a good squad doesn't require much effort. Furthermore, every card comes with a contract for 365 days, and that's plenty of time.

Overall, the Dream Team can feel monotonous for some, but the total available content in eFootball 2023 has increased. In addition, the recent FIFA World Cup brought plenty of special cards and custom events that offered even more rewards to the community.

A major missing part of the game is the absence of any career mode. So those who love taking a club of their choice and rebuilding them over time won't find anything dedicated.

Konami did promise that a manager mode will eventually enter eFootball 2023 as DLC, but a timeline is yet to be provided. The absence of a functional offline type has made matters quite depressing for a large part of the community.

All the content is free to play at the moment, and the increase in rewards has ensured that players can build their squads without spending anything. Of course, being free doesn't absolve the game of its faults, but fans can give it a try.

While the content on offer might not be remarkable, it's a good option for those who are short on budget and don't want to play anything heavy on the grind.

