eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 patch notes - Major buffs to dribbling with ball, bug fixes, and more

eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 is now live in the game across all major platforms, with some noticeable changes being made. Some of these will be welcome news for the community as they have been asking for them for a long time. One of the most noticeable areas of improvement is footballers' response to tackles, especially while carrying the ball.

However, this is not the only area in eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 that has received the developers' attention, as other key aspects like passing and shooting have also been modified. Konami has continued to implement changes based on the feedback they have received from the community, and the eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 patch is a direct result of that.

Let's look at the complete set of notes for the eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 patch. This is also available on Konami's official website and was posted after the extended maintenance on Thursday, December 22. While the exact implications are yet to be fully understood, eFootball 2023 fans are hoping that some of the most persistent issues that have plagued the game will now be resolved.

eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 patch will attempt to improve the game to a level where it can reach its potential

Despite eFootball 2023 getting off to a terrible start last year, Konami have accelerated the seasonal update process. Since then, the situation has gradually improved, even though several problems are yet to be addressed. Based on eFootball 2023 v2.3.0's patch notes, improvements have been made to certain key areas.

eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 introduces major changes to the core gameplay, and the game should feel fairly different from what it was before. With changes across every major aspect, players can expect a better experience during matches, especially against human opponents in eFootball 2023 v2.3.0.

Every change from the patch notes has been listed below:

Implemented adjustments so that players will be less likely to move away from the ball when they make contact with an opponent while dribbling.

Implemented adjustments to enhance maneuverability following a Sharp Touch.

Implemented adjustments regarding body contacts so that a Shield will only be triggered when within a certain distance from the opposing player.

Implemented adjustments so that when inputting a ball touch command as well as a Shield command at times of ball contention, the ball touch command input will now be prioritized and instances of possession loss due to the Shield command being prioritized will be reduced.

Implemented adjustments so that when inputting a pass command, a more adequate target will be selected with respect to the directional input and Power Gauge input.

Implemented adjustments so that through passes will now be played towards spaces that are harder for defenders to intercept with respect to the opposition players' positioning and direction of movement.

Implemented adjustments so that when a player makes body contact as he jumps for a header, it is now less likely for the player to lose his balance.

Implemented adjustments so that players will now move to an adequate position in anticipation of oncoming mid-air balls in a quicker manner.

In scenarios where a directional input is performed at the same time with a cross command just before the player traps the ball, the directional key input could be registered as a ball touch direction instead of a cross direction, which causes the player to make an unnecessary turn. As such, adjustments were implemented so that when players try to trap the ball at a certain speed, these combinations of command inputs will not affect the direction of the imminent ball touch, and the player will play a cross right after taking a touch.

Implemented adjustments to the triggering conditions of blocking motions when defending oncoming shots or crosses.

Fixed the issue regarding man-marking where players' positioning may be unnatural when the opposition is attacking deep in the team's own half.

Implemented adjustments regarding man-marking so that players will now position themselves more adequately, with respect to the opposition ball holder's position.

Implemented adjustments to the positioning of players during a Match-up.

Fixed the issue regarding offside decisions where if a foul is committed immediately after an offside as a result of body contact, the subsequent foul is prioritized and hence a foul is called instead of the offside.

Fixed the issue regarding foul decisions where a foul may be called if the player who is first to the ball makes a slight body contact with the opposition player in a degree that should not amount to a foul.

Fixed the issue regarding vs AI Matches where Match-ups performed in defensive scenarios by the AI-controlled team may sometimes be unnatural.

Fixed the issue where players with the "Anchor Man" Playing Style may position themselves in an unnaturally forward position in the opposition half during offensive scenarios, even if all other opposition players have tracked back into their own half.

Fixed the issue where players with the "Anchor Man" Playing Style may chase the opposition ball holder all the way to a forward position during defensive scenarios.

Implemented adjustments so that players with the "Track Back" Playing Style will go into wider positions in attempts to gain back possession during defensive scenarios.

Fixed the issue where the cursor may unnecessarily switch even when Cursor Change is set to "Semi-Assist".

Furthermore, eFootball v2.3.0 also fixes other bugs that have been reported in the game before.

The application may crash due to an error.

Online matches that concluded normally may be deemed as forfeited matches.

Online matches may suddenly become inoperable and be deemed as forfeited matches.

In added time, the game may end when the ball hits the goalkeeper and is about to go into the goal.

In the main menu of Challenge Events, forfeited matches may be displayed as 0-0 in Match History.

The replay transition animation may be played at a delayed timing, hence replays may be played before the animation is displayed.

In some stadiums, the patterns of the towels held by fans may change in certain cutscenes.

In some languages, the commentary team may mention the wrong name for the opposing team in certain scenarios.

Goalkeepers may make unnatural movements after landing from a save.

Players who fell to the ground may make unnatural movements when getting up.

In "Trial Match", Off-the-Ball Controls commands cannot be canceled during Quick Restarts.

In Game Plan, certain menu operations may cause the cursor to not move correctly.

In Game Plan, toggling the information panel on the right-hand side of the screen as the cursor moves between "Team" and "Tactics" will result in the information panel switching by itself as the cursor switches.

In "Authentic Team", performing Auto-pick players under Game Plan will result in the substitutes being listed in a non-positional order.

In Game Plan under [Extras] > [Training], In-match Roles will still be appointed to players who have already been subbed off.

When not connected to the Internet, the transition between the Title Screen and the Top Menu is excessively long.

When not connected to the Internet, unrelated alert messages may be displayed.

In Events with no influence on Courtesy Rating, the alert message that indicates Courtesy Rating changes is erroneously displayed.

If user releases a player while participating in a Challenge Event, their team may then be erroneously deemed to have not met the Event Conditions even though all Conditions are met.

In [Extras] > [Training], repeatedly opening and closing the in-match Pause Menu will result in the command guides on the bottom half of the Options screen being hidden.

In some languages, certain on-screen texts are displayed in incorrect display positions.

In some languages, the end of sentences may be displayed erroneously in certain screens.

eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 has also made some updates to the kits of clubs and national teams. These changes should reflect during team selection if a player has already downloaded and installed eFootball 2023 v2.3.0.

Updated the player roster for certain Campeonato Brasileiro (Brazilian League) clubs.

Updated various player and manager data.

The following data has also been updated:

Uniforms

Field-side advertising boards

Media backdrops

Cleats

Commentary

Photos

eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 is the largest update of the game since the mid-November patch. Konami has taken more than a month to implement these changes, and eFootball 2023 v2.3.0 has finally arrived after a delay. Moving forward, players will hope that the some of the previously reported problems will cease to exist.

