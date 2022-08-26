Is eFootball 2023 worth playing after the season update?

Konami has pushed through with eFootball 2023, and this time, there's been no repeat of last year's unfortunate events. Very few can forget the debacle that happened with Konami's game as their ambitious release simply couldn't hit the desired goals. Although the new seasonal update has been launched relatively unpredictably, it has made certain improvements.

eFootball 2023 isn't a brand new game, as the seasonal update has been applied to existing clients. While the game engine and other aspects are the same, Konami has made a variety of changes under the hood. Some of these directly affect gameplay, while others are set to increase engagement levels from players.

Specifically, the game has improved, which could be worth it for both new and returning players. Konami claims to have listened to feedback provided by their players over the last few months. While there's certainly scope for major improvement, here's why the game is at least worth playing now.

Konami's efforts with eFootball 2023 are far better than their attempts last year

When Konami announced that the PES franchise would be renamed eFootball, fans were both happy and skeptical. Many felt that there was no need to change the face of the franchise in the first place. However, the gaming giant claimed that it was all part of a bigger plan, which sounded truly ambitious back then.

eFootball 2023 has very few of those things, and it might not seem pleasant for some. However, the latest update comes over an existing client that was in a terrible state, despite a re-launch mid-season.

One key area where the new update does better is the overall gameplay. While the same game engine has been retained, multiple under-the-hood changes have improved the gaming experience.

A major complaint of many players was the sluggishness of the overall game. This seems to have been addressed as the game engine has picked up speed. It feels more refreshing than the previous version, almost like a modification of the existing engine.

One thing players will certainly dislike is the number of events. While there's some improvement from before, it's still lackluster in general. However, a subsequent increase in rewards may likely improve players' interest.

Strangely enough, there was hardly any chance of winning premium player draws or currency in last year's game. This edition will be different as players can get eFootball coins from events as well as weekly logins. Additionally, events will also drop featured player draws and high-value nominating contracts.

The increase in gameplay speed and increased rewards are certainly welcome changes for the community. eFootball 2023 also seems far more generous when handing out GPs from events. New players will find it much easier to build a good squad than in the previous game.

Having praised the game, it's not all positive as there is significant negligence in certain aspects. Despite what eFootball 2023 currently offers, it's still pretty limited in terms of game modes. If someone is unwilling to play the online mode, they have no other alternative.

Konami has stated that features like friend matches and Master League will be added to the game in the future. For the time being, it will be another grueling wait for fans, but the early signs are promising, at the very least. This time around, the players' demands will be higher, and Konami should follow through accordingly.

Just about a month ago, the game wasn't worth playing and investing time into. The early signs after the eFootball 2023 update are at least different, but much more is left to be done.

